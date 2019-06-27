‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Maisie Williams Announces Next TV Gig, A Comedy Series Called ‘Two Weeks To Live’

The six-part series will see Maisie's character on the run from a 'murderous gang.'

Maisie Williams, who played the much-loved character, Arya Stark, in HBO’s epic fantasy series, Game of Thrones, has signed up for the Sky Original comedy series Two Weeks to Live.

According to Deadline, Two Weeks to Live is written by Gaby Hull and will star Maisie Williams in the role of Kim Noakes, “a young misfit who lives a secluded country life.”

The six-part UK series will see Maisie’s character caught up in a prank which goes wrong. As a result of this, Noakes then has to flee from a “murderous gang.” Williams’ character then has to learn how to survive while evading the gang. Luckily, she now has a large sum of cash on hand as a result of the disastrous prank.

Maisie expressed her excitement about the upcoming series to Deadline.

“Looking forward to getting into something new, I think Two Weeks to Live has really great potential and I want to make something incredible with this wonderful team.”

Jon Mountague, who is the Director of Comedy for Sky, also spoke out about the news.

“With Maisie Williams leading from the front, Two Weeks to Live is to die for,” Mountague said.

“Bold, British, and very, very original, we can’t wait to wow audiences with even more great comedy.”

Maisie Williams to Star in Sky Comedy https://t.co/PcdrE6FkQL pic.twitter.com/Dw1BSvC9w6 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 26, 2019

Previously, Williams had suggested that she might put acting on hold for a while, according to Digital Spy. So, this news is certainly exciting for fans who have missed seeing Maisie since HBO’s Game of Thrones concluded with its eighth, and final, season in May of this year.

Along with acting, Maisie has also recently branched out with her own company, Daisie, which is a medium for creatives to connect globally. The app, which is co-founded by film producer Dom Santry, was officially launched a month ago according to Tech Crunch and garnered 100,000 members in only 11 days.

With such a huge launch, putting acting on the backburner for a while was certainly understandable. However, it seems like the acting bug has bitten Maisie before she really had a chance to step away with her joining the cast for Two Weeks to Live.

As yet, no other cast members have been announced for Two Weeks to Live and production is due to start later this year.

Two Weeks to Live will be distributed by Endemol Shine International and will then air on Sky One and the streaming service NOW TV. So far, this upcoming series will be expected to air in the U.K. and Ireland sometime next year.