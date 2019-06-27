Khloe Kardashian Rocks Skin-Tight Shorts, Unbuttoned Shirt In L.A. With Scott Disick

Khloe Kardashian stepped out looking fierce in L.A. on Wednesday as she flaunted her famous revenge body all over town.

According to The Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian was photographed by the paparazzi as she hit the streets in Studio City this week with Scott Disick and his son Mason. The trio visited a pet store together, and the reality star looked glam.

Khloe was snapped wearing a pair of skin-tight, black spandex shorts that flaunted her famous curves. She also wore a long-sleeved, plaid shirt, which she left unbuttoned past her chest in order to show off her ample cleavage.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star completed her ensemble with a pair of knee-high black boots. She carried her phone in her hand and had a lollipop in her mouth for the outing.

Khloe accessorized by sporting a pair of oversized sunglasses, a watch, and her signature large hoop earrings. She had her long, blonde hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head, and styled her mane in straight strands the fell down her back.

She also sported a full face of makeup for her day out, which included darkened brows, pink eye shadow, coral-colored blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips.

Meanwhile, Scott Disick was photographed wearing a pair of jeans and a light gray t-shirt. His son, Mason, wore black pants and a blue t-shirt with a chain around his neck.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian sparked rumors that she may be dating again following her split with Tristan Thompson.

This week, the reality star took to social media to share a lyric that read, “Wise men say only fools rush in.” She then finished the lyrics in her caption by writing, “but I can’t help falling in love with you.”

Loading...

Fans immediately began to speculate that Kardashian may be dating a new man, or possibly even reuniting with her former husband, Lamar Odom.

“I hope this is for Lamar. The only relationship worth fighting for is the one with your husband,” one social media user wrote in the comment section.

“Girl don’t fall in love again just yet. You need a minute. Sit this one out,” another fan told Kardashian.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life by watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday nights and following the reality star on her social media accounts.