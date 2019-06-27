Police Release Last Known Images Of Missing College Student Mackenzie Lueck As The Search Continues

Mackenzie Lueck, a 23-year-old University of Utah student, remains missing and the police are asking for information.

Mackenzie Lueck is a 23-year-old student at the University of Utah. Originally from California, Lueck had been visiting her home state before heading back to Utah over a week ago. Once she arrived at the Salt Lake International Airport, she called for a Lyft to come pick her up. She then asked for the Lyft driver to drop her off at a park nearby. Upon arriving at the destination, she met with someone in a car at around 3:00 a.m. and has not been seen or heard from since. Now, police are releasing the last known images of Lueck in hopes that someone might have some sort of information to offer in terms of her whereabouts, according to USA Today.

Lueck was first declared missing on June 20 after her family and friends were worried about her lack of response via texting and social media. She’s been completely off the grid and didn’t even show up for her midterm exams this past week. Those close to her say this isn’t her typical behavior whatsoever.

The newly released images of Lueck show her arriving at the airport on June 17, shortly before it is believed that she went missing. She looks calm, wearing black sweatpants and a light colored sweater. Her blonde hair is in a bun, and she carries a blue purse and black backpack while pulling her suitcase behind her.

As for who Lueck met in that vehicle in the early hours of June 18, police have no idea. They’ve run out of ways to figure out who that individual is and are now asking that person to come forward.

.@SLCPD have confirmed they've talked to the person MacKenzie Lueck was texting while she was in the airport before she disappeared, but that person is not a suspect or a person of interest "at this time"https://t.co/bm0jzJr4d7 — The Salt Lake Tribune (@sltrib) June 26, 2019

“We have exhausted all avenues of determining that information, and want to ask this person to please call us,” requested Salt Lake City Assistant Police Chief Tim Doubt.

As of right now, law enforcement has no reason to believe that Lueck’s Lyft driver had anything to do with her disappearance. The student’s ride was seemingly normal and the driver began to pick up new passengers immediately after taking Lueck to her requested destination, according to Today.

The ride-share company is working together with law enforcement to provide any information they have regarding Lueck’s ride that evening and released a public statement sympathizing with her family and friends.