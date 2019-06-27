Kylie Jenner Shows Off Booty In Green Thong On Instagram

Kylie Jenner isn’s afraid to show off some serious skin on social media, and her latest post proves it.

On Wednesday, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself rocking a bright green bra and a matching thong as she is seen laying on a couch.

In the sexy snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen wearing a pair of light-colored jeans as she lays on her side with comfy looking pillows around her.

Jenner wears a green bra, which flaunts her ample cleavage. She also sports a pair of matching thong underwear, which can be seen as she shows off her curvy backside in the low hanging jeans.

Kylie’s tiny waist and toned arms are also on full display in the photo, as she has her long, dark hair styled in sleek, straight strands that fall behind her.

The mother-of-one has her eyes closed as she turns her back to the camera and wears a full face of makeup for the photo, which includes darkened brows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow.

Kylie also adds pink blush, a nude eye shadow, and a dark berry color on her lips for the glam look in the risque photo of herself.

In the photo, Kylie Jenner reveals that she’s on “cloud nine,” which intermediately began speculation that she could be pregnant with her second baby.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenner has been hinting that she’s ready to expand her family and give her daughter, Stormi Webster, a little brother or sister.

“Kylie has always expressed the desire to be a young mother and have lots of babies. She’s so maternal and private and loves to just be at home nesting. She’s very, very hands on and her love for Stormi is like no other. She truly believes she was put on this planet to be a mom,” an insider tells Hollywood Life.

In addition, the insider adds that Kylie’s relationship with Travis Scott is going very smoothly and that she’s prepared to bring a new little bundle of joy into their family in the near future.

“Things with Travis are going really well right now, too, and Kylie would rather have another baby than a wedding right now. She’s very comfortable with where things are at, however, she has expressed the itch for being ready for baby number two,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner by following the makeup mogul on Instagram.