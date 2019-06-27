Meagan Good Flaunts Cleavage In Stunning Jumpsuit

Actress Meagan Good posts all kinds of images on Instagram, from clips promoting her latest projects to selfies to stunning shots from her magazine spreads. Lately, she shared a classic type of post with her 4.8 million followers — an outfit of the day post.

Good decided she was feeling her summery jumpsuit enough that she wanted to share the look with her followers, so that’s exactly what she did. The jumpsuit is definitely a unique piece. Wide-legged culotte bottoms are paired with a barely-there top that showcases her cleavage as well as a few slivers of her exposed, toned stomach. The straps on the jumpsuit are super thin and look like they’re seconds from slipping down her shoulders.

She rocked the look with a pair of simple pointed-toe pumps, loose hair, and a bold brow. Her followers couldn’t get enough of the stunning outfit, and the post racked up nearly 185,000 likes within just seven hours. It even got a few comments from celebrities, including Michelle Williams, who remarked, “I lovvvvve!!”

The outfit is definitely more casual than the low-cut red blazer dress she wore to the 2019 BET Awards, where she walked the red carpet in sky-high stiletto sandals alongside husband DeVon Franklin.

Good got her start in the industry when she was just a child, appearing in smaller roles on various television shows. Eventually, she transitioned to movies, snagging roles in films like Think Like A Man, Stomp The Yard, Think Like A Man Too, and more.

The actress is known for being outspoken about her faith, and there are some who have criticized how she aligns her beliefs with her often skimpy outfits worn on camera. All her critics are one of the reasons she is no longer attending church regularly, as she told comedian D.L. Hughley in an episode of his talk show, as The Grio reports.

“If I’m being completely honest, my experience with some church folks has not been that positive. At the end of the day, for me, I still love Christians. I will always love the church. I love my Lord and Savior, period point black. That’s first and foremost over everything. But even though I love some of those people, I have to love them from a distance because my spirit is too sensitive.”

Though she may have her critics, her husband DeVon Franklin has always stood by her side. In his opinion, his wife should be able to wear whatever she wants, no matter what anyone else might think.