Beth Chapman’s Final Wishes Carried Out As Family Reportedly Plans Funeral

Beth Chapman’s final wishes are being granted as her husband, Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman, and the rest of her family plan her funeral following her tragic death.

According to The Blast, Beth Chapman is being cremated as she requested, following her battle with cancer. Meanwhile, Dog and the rest of her grieving family members preparing for their final goodbye.

Although sources tell the outlet that Beth will be cremated, there is no word on whether her ashes will be kept in an urn with Dog, or if the family will eventually spread the remains in a place that was meaningful to Beth during her life.

The family is said to still be figuring out the best way to memorialize Beth following her passing at 5:32 a.m. on Wednesday morning at Queen’s hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Duane and the rest of Beth’s family were said to be at her side when she passed away. Later, Dog took to his Twitter account to reveal that his wife died at the same time she would usually wake up in order to hike Koko Head mountain, adding that instead, she was now hiking the stairway to Heaven. He also promised to see her on the other side when his turn to pass came about.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Beth Chapman was diagnosed with cancer back in 2017. She revealed that her cancer had returned late last year, and she had been in and out of the hospital following that time.

Last year, Dog opened up about his wife’s diagnosis, revealing that he was having a hard time wrapping his mind around the thought of possibly losing her.

“I don’t listen to the bad news. I don’t want to hear it. … I pray a lot, anywhere. I cry all the time. I’m a sinner. I pray a lot. I have done double that. I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it. I’ve been telling Him that I’m going to try and quit smoking and cursing. I’m a dealmaker, and I’ll do anything,” Dog told Us Weekly back in April.

TMZ reports that Dog and Beth were in the middle of filming a new reality series, Dog’s Most Wanted, which chronicled some of her health issues. The series has yet to be released, although a trailer has already dropped.

Fans can keep up with Beth Chapman’s family by following her husband on social media.