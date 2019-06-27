‘Westworld’ Season 3: Ben Barnes Reveals Whether Logan Will Return

'I think I'm definitely dead,' Ben Barnes told 'Digital Spy.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses HBO’s Westworld. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all episodes and wish to avoid potential spoilers.

In HBO’s Westworld, Logan’s (Ben Barnes) fate seems pretty decisive. However, not everything is as it seems in this series and sometimes not even the timelines can be trusted. So, even though a character has died, it doesn’t necessarily mean that is the total end for them.

In Season 2 of Westworld, Logan Delos was seen dying of a drug overdose. So, it is expected that he wouldn’t be seen again in Season 3 unless via flashbacks. However, Ben Barnes has since confirmed that he will not be returning in the next season of Westworld.

“I think I’m definitely dead,” the actor revealed to Digital Spy in a recent interview.

“It felt pretty definitive the last time.”

While many fans won’t dispute the fact that Barnes’ character is definitely dead in the hit sci-fi series, there is always the question not only of a flashback but of the possibility that a character will be replicated as a robot, also called a host.

And, considering that Season 2 of Westworld delved into the possibility of a sort of hybrid human host being created, there is always the chance dead characters will turn up again. In particular, Logan’s brother-in-law, William (Jimmi Simpson), who later on became known as the Man in Black (Ed Harris), was involved with creating these human hybrid hosts.

HBO

In Season 3 of Westworld, it appears that the series might also be taking a different avenue than what was seen in Season 2 as new footage released via the trailer shows Aaron Paul’s new character and a lot of the action appears to be finally taking place outside of Westworld‘s wild west theme park.

Considering that Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) has now escaped the park, this comes as no surprise that the next season will attempt to track her down. And, if this is the case, it would also mean that there isn’t likely much room to delve further in Logan’s story, nor would it make much sense.

Although, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, there is the suggestion that war is coming to the next season of Westworld thanks to a newly discovered domain name linked to Westworld and, as fans know, Logan had been previously searching for the war aspect of the theme park in Westworld, so it would be a shame for him to miss out on it.

However, as per usual, viewers will just have to wait until Season 3 of Westworld premieres to find out more about what will happen next.

Season 3 of Westworld will premiere on HBO in 2020.