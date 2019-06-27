Ariana Grande’s Busty & Bunny-Eared Birthday Snap Hits 5 Million Likes, Rakes In Celebrities

Ariana Grande’s 26th birthday hasn’t gone unnoticed. The thank u, next singer’s celebratory Instagram post came early in the day on June 26. The update didn’t take long to rack up the likes, though. Likewise to rake in a staggering celebrity response.

Ariana’s sexy snap came as a black-and-white shot. The singer had gone all-out with her satin and sequin-adorned dress. The racy number came with a plunging neckline, a flashing of cleavage, and the star’s trademark finishes – Ariana’s high ponytail came accessorized with a cheeky pair of bunny ears.

The picture had accumulated over 5 million likes within eight hours of being posted. The same time frame saw over 100,000 fans take to the comments section. The likes and comments might largely be from Grande’s Arianator fans, but a quick glance through them seems to be showing half of Hollywood.

Likes came from Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, and Madison Beer. Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian joined them, too, as well as Jersey Shore‘s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. Grande’s snap was also liked by Victoria Justice and YouTubers Lele Pons and Gigi Gorgeous. Ariana’s famous lookalike Jacky Vasquez was also on-board.

The celebrity world didn’t just seem out to hit the “like” button, though.

Victoria Justice left Ariana a note.

“Happy b day!! she wrote.

Charlie Puth picked up on the accessories.

“Ears!!” he wrote.

Charlie’s comment alone racked up over 13,000 likes.

Katy Perry also penned the singer a note.

“Don’t change hunny hbd bb,” Katy wrote.

Comments also came from Grande’s “7 Rings” gal pal and singer Victoria Monet, plus singer-songwriter Jordin Sparks. Also popping their heads into the comments section were Hayden Williams, Alfredo Flores, Gabi DeMartino, and luxury designer Zac Posen. Posen designed a custom-made gown for Grande earlier this year. Celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak sent Ariana a few heart emoji.

Brands and media companies also seem to be sending their wishes. BBC Radio 1, cosmetics brand Morphe, and retailer PacSun sent greetings.

As the most-followed woman on Instagram, Ariana now comes with 158 million followers. Grande overtook Selena Gomez for the top female spot earlier this year. Despite remaining best-known for her chart-topping tracks, Ariana is fast-rising as an influence in every other way possible. She fronts sports brand Reebok. She has her own “Cloud Macchiato” Starbucks drink. Ariana has also been signed as the face of designer brand Givenchy.

It looks like Ariana is set for an explosive year ahead. Her 26th birthday is likely one she’ll remember. Fans wishing to see more of Ariana should follow her Instagram.