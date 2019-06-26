Kim Kardashian Is ‘So Cool’ In Rare Throwback Photo

Kim Kardashian shared a rare throwback photo of herself on social media this week, and her fans loved the hilarious picture.

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to post an old photo of her rocking a white dress and looking unimpressed by whoever was taking the picture.

In the snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen standing in a crowded area as she rocks a short white dress, which shows off her long legs and ample cleavage.

Kim accessorizes with a large, black leather handbag over her shoulder and a pair of oversized sunglasses on top of her head. She sports a deep tan, and a minimal makeup look, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush. She also rocks a fresh face and nude lip as she gives a grin into the camera while holding up a crooked peace sign.

Kim’s long, dark hair is parted down the middle and styled in loose curls, which fall down her back and over her shoulders.

In the background of the photo, Kardashian’s longtime best friend, Johnathan Cheban, is seen standing in the background with an array of other people. Cheban commented on the funny throwback, revealing that he looked “p***ed” in the picture.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian’s life has changed drastically since that photograph was taken. The reality star is now a household name, is married to rapper Kanye West, and has four beautiful children — North, Saint, Chicago, and newborn son Psalm.

Kardashian and West are now said to be overjoyed with the addition to their family, and love being the parents to their four children.

“Kim and Kanye are bursting with happiness over Psalm. He’s such an incredibly great baby, and so far, it’s been an easy addition to the family,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

However, Kardashian and West’s family is likely complete following the birth of baby Psalm, as sources tell People Magazine that Kim probably won’t want to have any more children in the future.

“She likely won’t have any more after this,” a source told the outlet, adding that Kardashian has always planned on having no more than four children.

“Kim has always wanted four kids. She talks about it all the time,” the source added.

Last year, Kardashian admitted that she couldn’t see herself with more than four children.

“I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin, and I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids,” Kardashian confessed.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s life by following the reality star on her social media accounts.