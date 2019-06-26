‘Maxim’ Model Lydia Farley’s Racy Bikini Pic Sends A Wave Of Excitement Through Her Fans

Maxim model Lydia Farley is a pro when it comes to posting eye-popping bikini pictures on Instagram.

In fact, a quick glance at her page shows multiple racy pics where the model could be seen wearing some of the cheekiest bikinis that one can ever imagine.

Her latest share is no different, as she is featured flaunting her amazing figure — particularly her abs and legs — while wearing a barely-there black bikini.

She let her brunette tresses down and opted for minimal makeup to stay true to her sexy yet simplistic style.

The model could be seen standing near a garden against the backdrop of a building but per the geotag, the snap was captured at the Los Angeles International Airport in California.

In the caption, the model insisted that everyone must “travel, travel and travel,” and asked her fans where they all are from.

While most people straight away answered Lydia’s question, some only paid attention to her hot body and showered her with complimentary words and phrases.

“You are smokin’ hot,” one of her fans wrote on the picture. “Love that color on you. Such a beautiful woman,” another one said. While a third one asked Lydia if she is from Eastern Europe because she has some “typical features of the East.”

In response, Lydia replied that she is of Central European origin, adding that she’s from Slovakia.

Before posting the racy bikini snap, Lydia shared a unique picture where she was seen wearing a white dress that provided her lots of coverage. She let her hair down, wore minimal makeup, and posed against the breathtakingly beautiful backdrop of a waterfall.

Per the caption and the geotag, the snap was captured at the Buderim Falls in Buderim Forest Park, Australia. The model also informed in the caption that her cute dress is from the online clothing brand Fashion Nova — one which is quite popular among Instagram models and influencers.

As of this writing, the picture garnered more than 6,000 likes and over 320 comments where fans praised the hottie for her sense of style and for sharing a different picture.

“You are a gorgeous flower in the forest,” one of her fans wrote. “[Sic] Lydia, U look so amazing every day! Thank U!” wrote another one.

According to an article by Maxim, Lydia is a life loving girl who has a great passion for fitness and making memories. The article added that she is someone who is always willing to take risks for whatever she believes in. When asked about a secret talent, Lydia revealed the following.