Watch Panama Vs. United States CONCACAF Gold Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Match Online

The top two teams in Group D of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup, Panama and the United States, decide who wins the group in a match on Wednesday.

The top two teams in Group D of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup go head-to-head, with both already knowing that they have advanced to the quarterfinals, but with the top position on the group at stake, when Panama and the United States square off in the group stage finale. The United States comes in on a scoring tear, with wins over Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana by a combined score of 10-0, per Soccerway data. Panama also defeated those two teams, 4-2 over Guyana and 2-0 over Trinidad and Tobago, and are expected to pose a far more serious challenge to the U.S. team. The U.S. will look to complete their first round of competitive matches with a win after nine straight friendlies since they failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in 2017, in the match that will live stream from Kansas City.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the CONCACAF Gold Cup Group D table-topping showdown on Wednesday, pitting Panama against the United States, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Central Daylight Time at the 18,400-seat Children’s Mercy Park, in Kansas City, Kansas, on Wednesday, June 26. That start time will be 9 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 6 p.m. Pacific.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time is set for 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, British Summer Time. Fans in the Caribbean can catch the live stream starting at 9 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time.

While Panama have beaten the United States only four times in 21 matches going back to 1993, per 11v11, Los Canaleros are nonetheless expected to pose the first real test for a U.S. team that simply ran rampant over the overmatched Caribbean sides.

Nine U.S. players scored the 10 goals in the first two Group D games for the United States, as U.S. Soccer noted, while the American defense conceded exactly nothing. For that matter, Panama has not scored against the United States in their last two matches, losing 3-0 in a January friendly, and 4-0 in a 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup match.

The winner of Wednesday’s match wins the group and faces Curaçao in the quarterfinal round, per SI.com. The loser must take on Group C table-topper Jamaica, a team that eliminated the United States in the 2015 Gold Cup semifinal in a stunning 2-1 upset.

Aaron Long (r) became the first United States defender to score two goals in one game, against Trinidad and Tobago. Kirk Irwin / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Panama vs. United States Wednesday 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup clash, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go, the online streamings service of Fox Sports, and FS1, which broadcasts the match. Accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the Panama vs. United States match for free without a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of an “over-the-top” streaming TV package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of these services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, allowing fans to watch the Los Canaleros vs. USMNT contest — and all CONCACAF Gold Cup matches during that week-long period — streamed live at no charge.

Loading...

In Panama, TV Max 9 will stream the match. In Mexico, Blue To Go has rights to stream the match. And in Canada, the TSN Go sports platform will provide a live stream. The Caribbean islands may use CONCACAF Go to stream the match.

In the U.K. and Ireland, a live stream of the Panama vs. United States 2019 FIFA CONCACAF Gold Cup game can be accessed with the Free Sports TV.

For a complete list of live streaming sources for Panama vs. United States in countries around the globe, check out Live Soccer TV.