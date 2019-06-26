‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Filming Reportedly Heads To Italy

HBO has reportedly asked for access to the Grotta del Turco as a filming location.

Recently, filming started on HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series in Northern Ireland. Now, news is starting to filter in that a new location for filming has been sighted in Italy.

According to Fansided, filming in Northern Ireland has commenced at the Marble Arch Caves. In addition, the Titanic Studios, a popular filming site for the original Game of Thrones series, is also being utilized.

Now, a local outlet, Il Messaggero, has reported that filming on the prequel, which is believed to have a current working title of Bloodmoon, has commenced in Italy. it is alleged that the filming is taking place at the Grotta del Turco in Gaeta. This stunning location, which is often referred to as the “Pearl of the Tyrrhenian Sea,” features a crack in the rocky landscape which overlooks the sea.

Tourists can visit this location but, after a series of small collapses in 2016, access is only available up to a certain point on the location for safety reasons.

According to the Italian outlet, the production crew has requested extensive access to the area for filming.

While the original Game of Thrones series filmed in multiple locations across the world, surprisingly, Italy was not one of them. This means that fans cannot even speculate yet as to which Game of Thrones location this spot could be.

Giù per 300 gradini si scende alla Grotta del Turco per ammirare i bei riflessi verdi e turchesi del mare di #Gaeta pic.twitter.com/Qly6HThFoK — Visit Lazio (@visit_lazio) August 22, 2015

And, even though there is very little official information out yet regarding the Game of Thrones prequel series, speculation is something that is already rife among fans. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, new signs up in Northern Ireland that feature mammoths have been linked to the prequel. Many fans are already hoping this means this animal will be featured more heavily in the prequel than in the original Game of Thrones series.

In addition to filming locations, fans are also trying to work out exactly where in the Westerosi timeline the prequel series will be occurring. HBO has released a synopsis stating that the new series will be “taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones.”

Loading...

“The series chronicles the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, only one thing is for sure: It’s not the story we think we know.”

As a result of this synopsis, many fans believe the new series will focus on the feud between the First Men and the Children of the Forest as well as an event in Westerosi mythology called the Long Night.

However, since it is unlikely fans will get to see the new series for at least another year or so, this is all merely speculation.

As yet, no release schedule has been set by HBO regarding the Game of Thrones prequel.