Bella Thorne Wows In Skimpy White Lingerie And Mini Skirt

Bella Thorne has never been afraid to show off her body for her 20.2 million followers on Instagram, and they got another peek at her physique today when she shared a playful photo.

In the picture, Thorne is wearing a piece of super skimpy white lingerie with ruffles and lace details that reveal a ton of skin. She’s layered quite a few pieces of jewelry for an edgier look and paired the piece of lingerie with an emerald green mini skirt. She added a green hair accessory, a pair of running shoes, and pulled her hair in pig tails to complete the look.

In her caption, Thorne references the Girl Scouts, since the matching hat and skirt sort of look like a much skimpier version of a Scouts uniform. The picture is definitely over the top, with Thorne posing on an oversized heart-shaped throne chair with a ton of glittery, sequin-colored fabric in the background.

Her fans loved the shot and her cheeky caption, with one follower commenting “I’m buying all the boxes!” and another saying “if you personally deliver you’d make a fortune.”

Within a matter of three hours, the photo had over 360,000 likes as her fans drooled over her body in the tiny outfit.

Thorne got into a bit of a celebrity beef thanks to some compromising photos she released. As the BBC reported, when a hacker threatened to share some nude photos of Thorne, she decided to take away the hacker’s power and just release them herself. Whoopi Goldberg expressed her distaste and disagreement with the choice on The View, and Thorne clapped back on social media. As Buzzfeed reports, she told her fans what she really thought of Goldberg’s statement in her Instagram story.

“You’re so crazy for thinking such terrible things on such an awful situation. I don’t really wanna go on The View anymore because I don’t really want to be beaten down by a bunch of older women for my body and my sexuality. I don’t really feel like that. So, I’m gonna cancel my interview because I don’t really want you guys talking about your views to young girls because I would not want my daughter to learn that and I would never say that to her… Shame. On. You. Whoopi.”

As InStyle notes, many celebrities supported Thorne rather than shaming her, offering kind words on social media that proved Goldberg’s perspective wasn’t the only one out there.