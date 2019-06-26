‘Teen Mom’ Star Mackenzie McKee Shows Off Slamming Body In ‘Bikini Girl’ Pic

Mackenzie McKee might make headlines on the account of her motherhood, but her super-fit body is right up there with her parenting. The 24-year-old’s latest Instagram update is blowing fans’ minds and with good reason.

On June 26, the Teen Mom star updated her account. Four gym snaps showed this body-building celebrity for the muscle machine she is. Dressed in tiny hot-pink shorts and a sports bra in pastels, Mackenzie was appropriately clad – both for working out and showing off the results.

The first photo showed Mackenzie shot close up. The blonde was curling her impressive bicep and clutching her chest as she flaunted her rock-hard abs. The second photo offered a similar look, although Mackenzie had been snapped full-length here. The camera had taken in her built quads. Taking on a slight ballerina vibe with a turned-out hip, the third photo showed the star turning to one side as she showcased her ripped frame. A swung hip in the fourth and final shot sent fans a reminder that this body isn’t to be messed with.

A brief caption from Mackenzie had mentioned the bikini competition fans will know the star to be gearing up for. Mentions of the two-piece event were used in hashtags as Mackenzie referred to herself as a “bikini girl” in one.

Fans have been leaving their thoughts.

“All your hard work is about to pay off! You’ve had so many obstacles thrown at you while prepping, yet you still got it done!! Go kill it girl!” one fan wrote.

Another fan had a question, per their comment.

“How long did it take for you to transform your body @mackenziemckee”

This gym lover is known for taking to social media for fitness-centric posts. Given her Instagram pictures, it also looks like Mackenzie makes working out a family activity. Looking at Mackenzie’s photos though, it’s hard to believe that she’s a mother of three. Mackenzie welcomed her first child in 2011. First-born Josh was then joined by two siblings named Gannon Dewayne and Jaxie Taylor.

Mackenzie joined the Teen Mom franchise on Season 4 of 16 and Pregnant. The series saw Mackenzie discover that she was pregnant for the first time. The mother continued her reality television career on Teen Mom 3. She is set to return to the MTV franchise on a “trial basis,” per The Inquisitr.

Mackenzie’s post today had racked up over 650 likes within one hour of going live. McKee has 756,000 Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of Mackenzie should follow her account.