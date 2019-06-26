Shanina Shaik’s Bikini-Clad Selfie Sends Instagram To Its Knees

Shanina Shaik has never been afraid of showing some skin on her Instagram page, and she did just that today with a sizzling new upload that is driving her fans absolutely wild.

The post was shared on Wednesday, June 26, and included a steamy new selfie that the 28-year-old captured in a bathroom mirror. Next to her was a large light that provided the perfect spotlight on the stunner and her impressive physique, which she showed off in a sexy bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The Victoria’s Secret model peered at her phone screen in order to capture the perfect shot and, judging by the reactions of her 1.8 million followers, she certainly got it. Shanina sent pulses racing in a skimpy, ivory white bikini top that flaunted an insane amount of cleavage thanks to its wide, low scoop neckline. The number tied in a tight knot right in the middle of her bust, drawing even more attention to the exposed area, as well as her rock hard abs and flat midsection. Her lower half sported a pair of tight sweatpants, though the thing strings of her bikini bottoms peeked out from the waistband. Still, the black pants clung tight to her lower half and hugged every inch of her dangerous curves.

The Australian bombshell also wore a large black fanny pack high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist. She tied her brunette tresses in a sleek half-ponytail that sat high on her head and wore a very minimal makeup look that let her striking features shine.

Fans of the Maxim cover girl were quick to show some love for the latest skin-baring addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, Shanina’s new upload has already racked up more than 15,000 likes after just three hours of going live to the social media platform. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower her in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“So beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another said that she was “body goals.”

“Stunning! You’re an angel,” commented a third.

Yesterday, Shanina took to her Instagram again to share yet another sizzling snap to reveal to her fans that she was currently on vacation. The photo captured the babe standing on a luxurious boat, the cloudless sky and gorgeous blue water providing a breathtaking background behind her. The model put on a gorgeous display her self in a leopard print two-piece set that consisted of a pair of sheer, flowy shorts and a skimpy crop top that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique and drive her followers absolutely wild.