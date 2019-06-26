Canadian Model Janice Joostema Wears Nothing Except Jewelry In New Instagram Snap

Canadian model and social media personality Janice Joostema is no stranger to baring it all on Instagram. Her racy pictures have attracted 1.3 million followers on the photo-sharing website, and whenever she posts a new raunchy pic, the follower count increases.

Taking to her page on Wednesday evening, the brunette beauty posted a picture where she was featured wearing nothing at all, except for a top-style necklace made up of pearls. She ditched her underwear and covered her lady parts with the help of a teacup and saucer.

The model opted for a full face of makeup and accessorized with a large straw hat. She looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

The snap was captured in Brazil, and as The Inquisitr previously reported, her trip to the country had been sponsored by the fashion brand, Revolve, as part of their “Revolve Around the World” campaign. Per the piece, the brand frequently arranges getaway trips and events throughout the year for Instagram influencers, models, bloggers, and vloggers. The trip to Brazil was arranged to launch influencer Camila Coelho’s new collection.

The uber-sexy picture allowed the model to flaunt her perfect figure and instantly titillate her fans. As a result, the snap garnered more than 26,000 likes and over 800 comments where fans expressed their admiration for the model in explicit terms.

Apart from her fans, plenty of her fellow models and celebrities commented and liked her racy picture, including Kara Del Toro, Sarah Harris, Louisa Warwick, Ellen V Lora, Melissa Merk, and Instagram influencer Angelica Blick, among others.

Janice also posted several sultry pictures, where she could be seen wearing a yellow thong that she paired with a matching front-tie crop top. The sexy ensemble not only allowed Janice to flaunt her amazing figure, but the artistic photographs became her fans favorite within a few minutes.

Loading...

As of this writing, one of these pictures has been liked more than 16,000 times, and fans left almost 200 comments on the snap to praise Janice for her beauty and sexiness.

Although Janice is Canadian by nationality, her bio on her personal website says that she is of Fijian and Dutch descent. She also lived in Asia, where she modeled for a while before returning to Canada. A look at her Instagram page shows that she is married to James Anthony Lynch, a British-Canadian travel blogger and photographer, who mostly likes to photograph his wife, as seen on his Instagram page.