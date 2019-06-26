Beth Chapman’s Death Prompts Beautiful Memorial Outside Family’s Hawaiian Home, Stepdaughter Lyssa Shares

Beth Chapman’s loved ones are reeling in the wake of the Dog the Bounty Hunter star’s death on Wednesday morning. Fans and family members have been sharing memories and supporting thoughts with one another on social media all day, and now Beth’s stepdaughter Lyssa is sharing what is happening near the family’s home.

Throughout the day on Wednesday, Lyssa Chapman has been sharing stories and photos via her social media pages. Her Instagram Stories have been updated regularly to add various photos of the Chapman family, and now the Dog the Bounty Hunter star has shared a photo of what it looks like outside the gate of the family’s home in Hawaii.

The photo shows that there is an easel set up, holding a large black-and-white portrait of Beth. Flower petals are scattered all over the driveway leading up to the home and there are a few bouquets of flowers — as well as leis — draped over the picture and the concrete wall next to the driveway.

In her Instagram Stories, Lyssa posted some short video clips showing the scene at the house from a couple of different angles. It looks like Beth’s Mercedes is parked out there as well, with her “Mrs. Dog” license plate visible and flower petals sprinkled over the top of the car.

Lyssa’s Instagram Stories include a number of family photos from over the years, including some from the show and several from the family’s private lives. There is a photo from Lyssa’s wedding, Beth and dad Duane by her side, and a sweet photo showing the Dog the Bounty Hunter stars with some of the family’s grandchildren.

In addition, one of the slides had a quote that surely resonates with Lyssa at this time.

Loading...

“Mostly it is loss that teaches us about the worth of things.”

As The Inquisitr shared recently, Lyssa and Beth got into a heated spat on social media after Mother’s Day, and things remained tense between the two for a while. Lyssa rushed to be by Beth’s side in the hospital during these last days though and it looks as if she’s been doing a lot of reflection during this difficult week.

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans loved the new posts from Lyssa, with more than 1,500 comments piling up in the first hour that Chapman had it on her page. People were sharing their condolences and leaning on one another as they grapple with the news of Beth Chapman’s death after her difficult cancer battle.