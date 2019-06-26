Kourtney Kardashian Sizzles In Orange After Being Told Swimsuit Body ‘Deserves An Oscar’

Kourtney Kardashian has been making major headlines. Earlier this week, an Instagram post of Kourtney’s beach-strewn swimsuit body was told it “deserves an Oscar,” per The Inquisitr. This 40-year-old doesn’t need a bathing suit to turn heads, though.

As The Daily Mail reported on June 26, photos of the Poosh CEO’s final night in Costa Rica have emerged – Kourtney’s beach getaway has come to an end, but the pictures are still fronting media outlets.

The photos showed Kourtney leaving a dinner venue with sister Kim Kardashian. While Kim had opted for an ab-flaunting tropical two-piece, Kourtney was likewise wowing. The mother of three was showing off her super-toned legs in a tiny, skin-tight mini dress. Long sleeves and a ruched neckline were conservative, but the outfit still sent out Kourtney’s gym-honed frame. Her womanly bust formed a stunning silhouette behind the opaque fabrics. Off-the-shoulder detailing on one side added sexy flourishes.

Much like her sister, Kourtney was spotted barefoot. Still, blue-painted toenails and matching fingernails upped the glam.

Fans can’t stop talking about this vacation. Kourtney had joined her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick – while the couple called it quits in 2015, they continue to co-parent their three children. 10-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Penelope, and 4-year-old Reign joined their parents for the beach getaway.

Kourtney comes as a headline-maker for many reasons. As the first Kardashian sister to have children, she remains a much-talked-about motherhood icon. Her attachment parenting and co-sleeping philosophies may be controversial, but many fans find that Kourtney’s parenting advice provides much-needed guidance.

Earlier this year, Kourtney launched her Poosh lifestyle brand, marking her first full-blown business venture. The website comes with a personal mission statement from its founder.

“I decided to launch Poosh because I felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space. Healthy living gets a bad rap; it’s as though if you care about what you put in — or on — your body, then you’re not sexy or cool. But this just isn’t true, and Poosh is here to prove just that.”

Elsewhere, Kourtney makes headlines for her age-defying looks, trendy style, and super health-conscious mindset. This Keeping Up with the Kardashians face is big on all things gluten-free. While she appears to pay careful attention to the gluten content in food, Kourtney doesn’t seem excessively strict.

Fans will likely agree that her “Oscar” comment was well-merited — this mother is, indeed, looking sensational. Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should follow her on Instagram.