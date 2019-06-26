Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Swims In An Itty-Bitty White Bikini In New Photos

Gabby Epstein can’t seem to find anything but bikinis to wear, and her fans are not mad about it.

On Wednesday, June 26, the Australian bombshell shared another set of photos from her trip to Puerto Rico, where she’s been enjoying some fun in the sun and relaxation time at the Caribe Hilton. In this particular trio of snaps, the model found time for a dip in the refreshing ocean and looked nothing short of stunning while she did so.

The first photo in the set of uploads caught Gabby in her element, basking underneath the sun’s golden rays while wading around in the cool water wearing an itty-bitty white bikini that left very little to the imagination. Her triangle-style top hardly contained her voluptuous assets, spilling cleavage out of every side of it while also offering a peek at her flat midsection. Though the water cut her physique off right in the middle of her torso, a quick swipe would reveal nearly every inch of the babe’s dangerous curves in the second photo of the set. Gabby’s rock hard abs and trim waist were put completely on display, as well as a glimpse of her curvy booty that was left exposed in its entirety under her barely-there white-thong bikini bottoms.

She accessorized her look with a stack of necklaces that included one made entirely out of puka shells, giving her ensemble even more beach vibes. Her signature blonde tresses were slicked back behind her head, damp from going under the water, while her glamorous makeup look featuring a thick coat of mascara and shimmering highlighter stayed intact.

Fans of the Aussie beauty went absolutely wild for the sizzling new upload to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the post has already accrued more than 33,000 likes after just two hours of going live to the platform. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower the stunner in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“So beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “the cutest.”

“Definition of perfection is you!!” commented a third.

Loading...

This wasn’t the only bikini that Gabby has sported during her time in San Juan. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model shared an upload earlier this week in which she rocked a minuscule orange two-piece. The set left plenty of skin on display thanks to a large cutout right in the middle of her bosom and did nothing but favors for her flawless physique, sending temperatures soaring on the social media platform.