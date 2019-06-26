Woman Gives Birth At Pink Concert, Names Child After Singer

One woman got the surprise of her life when she attended a Pink concert at the Liverpool Anfield stadium on Tuesday night. Denise Jones, 32, went into labor at Pink’s concert just as the performer began her hit song, “Let’s Get This Party Started.”

Paramedics, who were on the opposite side of the stadium as Jones, had to think fast to work their way through the thousands of fans to assist the woman.

“When we reached her, it was quite clear the patient was heavily pregnant and showing signs of being in labor,” Paramedic John Matthews told the Liverpool Echo.

Matthews said that he and another paramedic, Dani Berg, decided to move Jones as quickly as they could to a nearby first aid room. With the aid of stewards, they got Jones to the room where they quickly realized that they were going to have to deliver the baby because there was not enough time to get Jones to a hospital.

“So that’s what Dani and I did. It took less than five minutes. We didn’t have time to get concerned or worried, we just had to crack on and get on with it,” he explained.

Matthews also said that helping a woman deliver a baby does not happen very often, adding that he had never delivered a baby in Anfield before. He also said that when things go well, it was always a good feeling.

Matthews said Jones was “incredible” during the birth, and despite the circumstances, she was calm. He also said that Jones delivered the baby naturally because there was no time for pain relief.

Loading...

Berg took a moment to praise the stewards at the concert who helped them get Jones to the first aid room, adding that without their help, the baby would have been delivered with 4,600 people watching.

“It brought a whole new meaning to the Pink song, ‘I’m coming out so you better get the party started!'”

Jones said she named her daughter Dolly Pink after the singer. The baby’s name was initially going to be Dolly Louise, but Jones said she decided to change the name because of where the baby was born. Jones said she was still in a bit of shock and slightly upset that she missed the concert, but couldn’t be happier with her little bundle of joy.

Dolly weighed 6 pounds and 4.5 ounces, and the Liverpool Echo reported that she and her mom are healthy and happy.