WWE News: More Bad News For ‘Stomping Grounds’ As It Brings In Lowest Pay-Per-View Buys Ever

It just truly seems as if this pay-per-view was destined to fail.

A week prior to the first ever WWE pay-per-view going by the name of Stomping Grounds, and things weren’t looking good. The Inquisitr reported that ticket sales were going very slow and it was just not a positive sign for the company whatsoever. This past Sunday night, the PPV did take place and it didn’t go horribly, but the news regarding its popularity is even worse now for Vince McMahon.

Stomping Grounds was far from a sell-out and the general feeling on social media is that fans simply weren’t excited for it. They had no real desire to pay for and see Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin main event a pay-per-view when they felt as if it was a match they could get for free on the weekly television.

Kofi Kingston did successfully defend his WWE Championship inside of a steel cage against Dolph Ziggler. Roman Reigns was able to best Drew McIntyre. A number of other matches took place, but they weren’t enough to bring in much attention or even a lot of money.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling Inc., the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view did an estimated 9,800 buys in the United States. That may seem good to some people who don’t understand numbers very well, but it’s the lowest amount of buys for a WWE event in the history of this era.

The official number of buys is not in as of yet, and that means that things could fluctuate a bit in either direction. Still, it’s hard to believe that Stomping Grounds will find enough buys out of the estimated number count to climb out of the cellar.

Before the final numbers are in, it is WWE Super ShowDown, which took place earlier this month in Saudi Arabia, that currently has the record low number of buys. That amount is said to be around 11,000, and it’s difficult to believe that nearly 1,200 are missing from Stomping Grounds‘ approximate number.

Ever since the creation of the WWE Network, fans don’t really buy pay-per-views a lot anymore. That means the number is going to be lower than in the past, but most PPVs still average around 15,000 buys with some of the higher-tier events doing nearly 20,000.

WrestleMania 35 brought in around 100,000 buys when it took place a few months ago.

Fans were simply not happy with the whole idea of Stomping Grounds and it showed by the lack of ticket sales and with the buys for the pay-per-view. For some reason, there was never enough to garner the interest that WWE was hoping to bring in from this brand new event, but it wouldn’t be surprising if it never happened again.