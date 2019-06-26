Izabel Goulart Showcases Her Sensational Figure In A Tiny Bikini During Romantic Trip To Greece

Brazilian bombshell Izabel Goulart has been enjoying a luxurious trip to Mykonos — an island in Greece which is popular for its beaches and summer party atmosphere.

The 34-year-old model decided to share some glimpses of her trip to the island and recently posted a video on Instagram where she is featured wearing a mustard-colored thong-style bikini that left little to the imagination.

The model could be seen half submerged in water and walking towards some rocks. She let her brunette tresses down and accessorized with a pair of trendy sunglasses and hoop earrings.

As Izabel put her back toward the camera and walked towards the rocks, she put her well-toned derriere on full display — a move that sent temperatures soaring.

As of this writing, the video accrued more than 1.2 million views and 5,600 comments where fans and followers could be seen drooling over the hot model’s amazing figure.

Commenting on the video, one fan wrote that Izabel’s body is simply perfect, and she is too hot to handle, while another one said that she is the most beautiful woman on Earth. A third fan said that it’s hard to believe that Izabel is real because she looks like a perfect Barbie doll.

The remaining fans expressed their admiration for the stunner by using various complimentary phrases, while still others posted countless hearts and kiss emojis on the video to convey their feelings for her.

The former Victoria’s Secret model previously posted a pic where she could be seen wearing a long chest-baring dress that allowed her to flaunt her killer curves. She sported oversized aviators and carried a bouquet of red flowers in her hand to pose for the picture.

Her Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper fiance Kevin Trapp, 28, has also accompanied her to Greece. Per an article by The Sun, the couple was recently spotted lounging together by a pool in their hotel where they shared plenty of intimate moments and couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

Loading...

He also reacted to his ladylove’s Instagram video and posted lots of fire emojis to tell her how hot she is.

The couple first started dating in 2016 but decided to keep their relationship fairly low-key. According to a piece by The Daily Mail, the model has been very open about her sex life with the footballer and revealed in a YouTube video that she and Kevin make love four to five times a week.