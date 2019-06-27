Braless Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Tiny Crop Top & Clingy Skirt

Emily Ratajkowski has been turning heads with her latest Instagram posts. The stunning supermodel and talented lingerie designer has just launched a hot new bodywear collection and is more than eager to show off her creations on social media.

Released on June 25 as part of her Inamorata Woman label, Emily’s latest BODY collection has already gained a lot of appreciation online. As per usual, the savvy businesswoman promoted her new designs by posing for a scorching photo shoot that sent pulses racing all over Instagram.

Case in point, on Tuesday, Emily treated her massive following to a couple of torrid snapshots that garnered upward of 560,000 likes in addition to more than 1,000 comments. For the snaps in question, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model slipped into a curve-clinging ensemble made up of a burgundy tank top and a matching maxi skirt, as reported by The Inquisitr at the time.

More photos were later published on the brand’s Instagram page and saw Emily model the sexy co-ord in a vintage shade of gray. Aside from the eye-catching two-piece, the gorgeous Vogue model also showcased a skintight burgundy minidress, a pair of trendy biker shorts in vivid emerald-green, and a matching crop top and miniskirt.

While the pics received a lot of attention from her fans, Emily was not done posting. Earlier today, the London-born beauty update her label’s Instagram page with a sizzling new pic that proved, once again, that she is her best advertising.

“Still a better look when it’s up to you,” one Instagram user wrote under the eye-popping post, ending their message with a string of flattering emoji.

In the newly-posted snap, Emily wore another curve-hugging ensemble that put all of her best assets on full display. This time around, the brunette bombshell poured her jaw-dropping figure into a tight-fitting ochre crop top, which she paired with a matching maxi skirt.

The stylish co-ord did a fantastic job at highlighting Emily’s hourglass frame. A quick scan of the Inamorata Woman website revealed that the two pieces are sold as the “Bel Air Tank” and the “Topanga Skirt,” and are marketed as a reinvented tank top and “a fresh take on a ’90’s staple,” respectively.

Emily showed all kinds of curves in the sweltering ensemble. The buxom model flaunted her shapely bust in the clingy crop top. The skimpy garment ended right below her chest, drawing even further attention to her busty assets. To make matters even more torrid, the pillowy-lipped model went braless underneath her form-fitting top, adding extra spice to the steamy shot.

The gorgeous supermodel proudly showed off her insane body, flashing her washboard abs in the minuscule top. Additional photos of Emily wearing the same piece, ones uploaded on the Inamorata Woman website, accentuated the model’s braless look. At the same time, the 28-year-old stunner put her curvy hips front and center in the tighter-than-skin maxi skirt – and sent temperatures soaring on Instagram in the process.

The raven-haired beauty showed off her modeling chops in the sultry photo. Snapped against a copper background, Emily struck a provocative pose to showcase the ochre ensemble. Channeling her inner seductress, she placed one arm across her lithe waistline to draw the eye toward her buxom curves and swayed her hip to the side as she slightly parted her plump lips in an alluring way.

For the sexy snap, she wore her dark hair down, letting her long, thick tresses flow down her back and over her shoulder. She accessorized with ochre drop-down earrings, one that perfectly matched the earthy color of her outfit.

Fans who want to see more of Emily can follow the ravishing model on her personal Instagram page.