Kim Kardashian Wows In Tropical Two-Piece, Fans Say ‘Damn’

Kim Kardashian’s Costa Rica vacation is still making headlines. As The Daily Mail reported on June 26, photos of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star enjoying the last night of her beach getaway are now front-page news. They showed the 38-year-old in a particularly tropical outfit – both it and the curves beneath seem to be having an effect on the star’s fans.

Kim wowed as she left her Costa Rican dinner. The KKW Beauty founder opted to go shoeless, but she didn’t hold back on the style front. Her fully-coordinated two-piece came as an itty-bitty crop top with loose-flowing pants. Tropical prints on both sent out plenty of color in shades of oranges, greens, blacks, and everything in between. With her fierce abs showing and her ample cleavage on display, the mother of four seemed to have nailed her look.

Kim didn’t choose to showcase her legs. Nonetheless, her all-around bronzed chest and midriff were drawing the eye. The makeup mogul did not, however, appear to have spent long in the glam room. Kim’s glowing complexion mostly appeared natural — the same could be said for her loose-flowing hair.

Kim was photographed with her sister Kourtney. The 40-year-old contrasted her sister in a sexy mini dress, although its orange hues likewise channeled all things tropical.

Photos obtained by Splash News generated some comments.

“Damnn,” one user wrote.

While the user had added an extra letter to the traditional “damn” spelling, it would seem that the choice was intentional. Clearly, this iconic reality face was knocking them sideways.

“She looks so good” another commenter chimed in.

Kim’s Costa Rica trip produced plenty of pictures for fans. Most showed Kim looking sensational in sizzling swimwear. The star was photographed in stylish beach ensembles that included an all-black halterneck bikini look complete with statement shades and a matching sarong skirt.

This high-profile vacation didn’t just get fans talking for the swimwear, though, as the vacation abroad was a family one. Kim joined Kourtney and her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. This former couple might have split in 2015, but they are co-parenting three children — 10-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Penelope, and 4-year-old Reign joined their parents for some fun in the sun.

While paparazzi photos of Kim mostly showed her with daughter North West, People reports that the trip included more of her family members. The magazine says Kim was joined by husband Kanye West and the couple’s three oldest children.

These may be the last of Kim’s Costa Rica photos, but they won’t be forgotten.