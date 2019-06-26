John Stamos Teases ‘Full House’ Prequel After ‘Fuller House’ Ends And Fans Are Here For It

The Netflix star wants to know what happened before the original ABC series aired.

John Stamos is not ready to say goodbye to the Full House franchise. The actor, who plays Jesse Katspolis on Netflix’s reboot of the beloved 1980s ABC sitcom, told Entertainment Tonight that when Fuller House wraps its fifth and final season later this year, he’s considering developing a spinoff in the form of a prequel set in a time before Full House takes place.

Stamos teased that he’d love to know more about the Tanner clan’s backstory before the era depicted on Full House.

“I’m interested in what happened before Full House. There’s a lot of energy still with that show. There’s too much. And there’s too much happiness that show has brought to a lot of people, so it’s not going to go down easy, I’m not going to let it.”

John Stamos’ possible teaser of a Full House prequel is a little bit surprising. The original series aired for eight seasons on ABC from 1987 to 1995. After a 20-year hiatus, the Fuller House reboot made its debut on Netflix in 2016, serving as a sequel to the classic comedy that was once an integral part of ABC’s TGIF lineup. Now, with talk of a prequel, it sounds like Full House could be going all This Is Us on us.

Fans weighed in on John Stamos’ prequel idea, with some saying they’d love to see original actors Bob Saget and Dave Coulier go back in time. Others thought John Stamos’ Jesse should be the focus of the new series. You can see some of the fan reaction below.

I don't want fuller house to end 🙁 but a prequel? That could be interesting https://t.co/44Y0N0UR4e — Lyla'sMommy®™ (@stargirl_jo) June 24, 2019

@JohnStamos told my 8yr old son about the prequel to full house idea you have. He replied awesome, what do you think it will be called. "Uncle Jesse's Past". Feel free to use. Lol — Alan Taylor (@alantaylor1) June 25, 2019

The original Full House followed widower Danny Tanner (Saget), who raised his three daughters (played by Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) after the death of his wife, with the help of his brother-in-law Jesse (Stamos) and best friend Joey (Coulier). The character’s pasts were referenced at times but were never fully explained.

More than two decades later, Fuller House picked up up with a now-widowed D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure) as she returned to her childhood home to live with sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and best friend Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber), as they help her raise her three sons while she juggles her career as a veterinarian.

A prequel series would knock out two of Fuller House’s immediate problems, one of which is the MIA status of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s character, Michelle Tanner, who has not been seen in all in the reboot, as the former child stars who shared the role have refused to appear on Fuller House.

In addition, John Stamos’ TV wife, Becky (played by Lori Loughlin), would not need to be in the prequel since she hadn’t met Jesse yet. Lori Loughlin is currently embroiled in legal troubles in a college admissions scandal and is not expected to return at all for the final season of Fuller House.

Fuller House returns to Netflix later this year for its fifth and final season.