‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Cane Makes Big Plans With Traci

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, June 27 brings big plans for Traci and Cane. Plus, Kevin finally reunites with Chloe, but it does come at a steep price.

Traci (Beth Maitland) celebrates her success with Cane (Daniel Goddard), according to SheKnows Soaps. The aftermath of Cane is not too awkward, although Traci tries to play it off. Even though she has daydreamed about it for a while now, the kiss becoming a reality is different and possibly not even something Traci had considered.

Now, Cane wants to know all the next steps on Traci’s road to success with her novel, so she gives him the details of what it takes to get published. It has been a while since Traci has done it, but she still remembers the ins and outs. Cane wants to throw a party, but Traci isn’t entirely on board. It could be strange for her friends and family in Genoa City to find themselves as characters in the book. Plus, the character Iris based on Lily (Christel Khalil) dying might be difficult to explain away if people start to catch on. Traci eventually agrees to the party. After all, it’s well past time for Traci and her accomplishments to be celebrated.

Elsewhere, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) finally reconnects with Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). Adam (Mark Grossman) demands that Kevin give up the goods on Nick (Joshua Morrow). Kevin tries not to, but eventually, he gives in. Things look bad for Nick because Kevin accessed some of Victor’s (Eric Braeden) files, and there is some damaging information in them, enough to prove that Nick’s an unfit father. Nevermind that Nick has other kids like Noah (Robert Adamson), Summer (Hunter King), and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind). However, Kevin knows that Bella is suffering without her mother, and he does whatever it takes to make sure Chloe can go back to see her daughter.

According to The Inquisitr, once Kevin and Chloe reunite, she demands to speak with Adam alone, and he tells her to stop faking things — Adam knows Chloe would kill him if she could. They both discuss their grief at Delia’s death, and Chloe comes to a new understanding with Adam. They probably won’t be best friends forever, but it is reasonable to expect that Chloe will stop trying to kill Adam and focus on being a mother to Bella. She likely won’t be thrilled to learn that Kevin cannot return to Portland, Oregon, with her just yet, though.