Miley Cyrus’ Throwback Pics Overtake Instagram: ‘I’m Crying’

Miley Cyrus has taken Instagram on a trip down memory lane. The She Is Coming singer’s latest update has sent the platform a full throwback, showing just how much Miley has changed.

Earlier today, the 26-year-old updated her account and sent out four snaps. The first two showed Miley over a decade ago – the Hannah Montana era was clearly visible, along with Miley’s early days as a pop face. With plenty of contrast, the last two pictures showed the singer in recent pictures from her Black Mirror appearance. Her now-iconic Ashley O character manifested via the face’s trademark icy-pink wig.

A simple caption played on the She Is Coming album name – Miley had tweaked it to refer to the dozen years that took place between the pictures.

Fans are losing it.

“I’m crying,” one fan wrote.

“Omg were you a Hannah Montana fan?” another quipped, taking a more sarcastic approach.

Elsewhere in the comments section, it appeared that fans were reliving their youth.

“LITERALLY THE BEST CHILDHOOD IS WHT [sic] U GAVE ME,” one fan replied.

Miley’s Hannah Montana years now feel like an era gone by. The singer auditioned for the Disney Channel series at the age of 11, and her Miley Stewart character quickly became a household name. While the series ended in 2011, Miley and her fame continued. At the age of 26, the singer has now released her sixth studio album. The six-track She Is Coming EP couldn’t be farther from the uppity pop that formed the singer’s early days.

Miley now comes as a fully-fledged icon. Her power status includes her career as a musician, although this star is equally known for her activism and speaking out in hard times. Earlier this month, the singer was the victim of a groping incident. Miley had been making her way through crowds in Barcelona, Spain, when a male fan attempted to grab her and kiss her. She responded to the incident by saying she “can’t be grabbed.”

Today’s update saw many fans point out how far Miley has come.

“Still iconic 12 years later and will always be,” one wrote.

“Literally cried to my mom to buy the Hannah Montana album! Been a fan since day 1. Love you @mileycyrus” another responded.

Miley’s update proved staggeringly popular. It had racked up over 528,000 likes within just 30 minutes of going live. Miley has 95.3 million Instagram followers, and her account is followed by megastars including Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, and Nicki Minaj. Fans wishing to see more of Miley should follow her Instagram.