Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Spills Out Of Sexy White Bikini

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, can’t stop showing off her supermodel body on social media.

On Wednesday, Camille Kostek took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo of herself rocking a sexy white bikini, and her fans absolutely loved it.

In the sexy snapshot, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model is seen wearing a classic triangle bikini top. The white swimwear ties behind her neck and around her waist. She also adds a pair of matching white bikini bottoms.

Camille accessorizes her look with a ring on her finger and a baby blue bandanna around her forehead, which she says she incorporated into the photo simply because it’s her favorite color.

She has her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fall down her back and cascade over her shoulders. She also sports a deep tan as she smiles for the camera as the sun beats down overhead.

Kostek dons a natural makeup look for the photograph, which includes a bronzed glow, darkened brows, and understated eyes. Camille adds to her glam look with a coral-colored blush on her cheeks and a nude lip.

Behind the model, sand from the beach is seen, as well as some green foliage, as she reveals the picture was snapped in Joshua Tree, California.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Camille Kostek was recently named one of the women who covered the 2019 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition issue. During the party for the magazine, sources revealed that the model and her boyfriend, newly retired NFL hunk Rob Gronkowski, were inseparable.

“They were obsessed with each other. I can’t express enough how happy they looked. You could tell he was really proud and excited for her,” the source told Page Six.

Gronkowski announced his retirement earlier this year, and Kostek was one of the first to write a moving tribute to the football star after he decided to hang up his cleats.

“You motivate me to be better, you show me that limits can be pushed and that challenges make you stronger. If you ask me, you’re the best to ever do it. There is nothing like the thrill of watching you play. I love you with all my heart, you allow me to take the term ‘proud girlfriend’ to a new level,” Kostek wrote on social media, adding a series of photos of herself and her football-playing boyfriend.

