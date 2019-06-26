Tana Mongeau Tells Twitter She Had A ‘Crazy 21st Birthday’ After Fiancé Jake Paul Gifts Her A Mercedes

Internet personality and rapper Tana Mongeau took to her Twitter late Tuesday evening to tells fans about the crazy 21st birthday she had after fiancé Jake Paul gifted her a $124,000 Mercedes G Wagon. Seventeen reports that the extravagant gift comes just after two months of public dating following Paul’s revelation on his YouTube channel that he’s been hiding a special girl from fans.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jake also gifted Tana a massive ring Monday during his proposal at a nightclub on her 21st birthday. The engagement wasn’t spontaneous, either. Jake appeared to have the engagement planned well in advance and even presented a multi-tiered cake with “Will you marry me, Tana?” written on the top tier.

But while the gifts definitely seem like the real deal, some people are skeptical about the authenticity of the engagement. Back in May, Paul uploaded a video in which he spoke about his relationship to Mongeau and raised some eyebrows in the process.

“This whole thing with Tana is like escalating. I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s real, but it’s also not. But it also is, so it’s weird, man. I don’t know what it’s going to turn into. Stay tuned.”

damn what a crazy 21st birthday………. — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) June 26, 2019

Outside of the engagement, Paul made headlines when a mother claimed her teenage daughter and group of friends were drugged at one of the YouTube star’s parties at his Los Angeles mansion. Per The Inquisitr, the woman’s daughter and eight other girls reportedly left Paul’s party and ended up at West Hills Hospital feeling “incoherent” after “something was put in their drinks.”

“The girls were all half naked and unable to walk or talk. They were made to sign a disclaimer at the door. I’m sharing this in hopes that you will talk to your teens and young adults. I’m sharing this in hopes to help someone.”

Mongeau recently made headlines when her ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne shared a racy snap on her Instagram of the pair leaning in for a kiss as Tana straddles Bella. The pair wore skimpy bikinis in a yacht setting, although the photo stops short of being overly-provocative and manages to appear more like a happy moment between the former couple. Although Bella claims that she and Tana are no longer romantically involved, her social media photos of the pair often send mixed messages to fans.

Back in February, Bella was in an open relationship with Tana along with ex-boyfriend Mod Sun, whom she has publicly feuded with since the end of their relationship.