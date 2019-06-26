Catelynn Lowell Posts Adorable New Baby Vaeda Video, And ‘Teen Mom OG’ Fans Can’t Handle The Cuteness

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra recently welcomed daughter Vaeda, and it looks like the family is doing pretty well so far. Fans embrace every update that Catelynn or Tyler share via social media, and the newest one has everybody in awe.

Wednesday afternoon, Catelynn shared a short video of Vaeda as she slept. The newest Teen Mom OG family member was wearing a white outfit and was peacefully napping on a blanket with a pacifier by her side as Lowell took the video.

Lowell has 3.6 million followers on Instagram these days, and they went crazy over this video of Vaeda. Within only about 20 minutes of being on the Teen Mom OG’s Instagram page, the short clip already had more than 56,000 views.

Both Tyler and Catelynn have shared photos and videos of Vaeda pretty regularly since she was born in February. She smiles a lot and is already starting to eat solid food. It is clear that her 4-year-old big sister Novalee adores her.

Fans of the Baltierra family know that Catelynn and Tyler have been through a lot of trying times together. Teen Mom OG followed the couple as teens when they placed their first child up for adoption, and the two dealt with a miscarriage before Vaeda came along.

Catelynn and Tyler have also struggled with personal mental health challenges. These days, they both seem to be doing well as they embrace these sweet moments with Novalee and Vaeda.

A new season of Teen Mom OG is now airing on MTV, and fans are enjoying catching up with what the Baltierra family has been doing since the last season aired. Catelynn and Tyler have had to wade through fan criticism on various parenting-related issues in recent months, but they are known for standing up for themselves and their girls.

The Inquisitr recently shared another adorable moment involving Tyler and Catelynn’s girls. Novalee and Vaeda were snuggled up in a bed together, and fans went crazy over this adorable snapshot as well. The Teen Mom OG couple did separate for a while last year, but they have come back together again and have indicated that the time apart made them stronger than ever.

The Teen Mom OG stars have also indicated that they hope to have more children and that they may not wait long to try for another pregnancy. In the meantime, it looks like Vaeda Baltierra is absolutely adorable and that mom Catelynn Lowell and dad Tyler Baltierra are head over heels in love with her.