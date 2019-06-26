Here’s Why Beth Chapman Stopped Chemotherapy & What She Might Have Opted For Instead

When people hear cancer, they often next think of chemotherapy. However, according to TMZ, Beth Chapman decided to forgo the traditional treatment in her last remaining months.

Beth first learned of her throat cancer diagnosis in 2017. She underwent a grueling 13-hour long surgery to remove the tumor from her neck. However, tragedy struck again in November 2018, when she was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer.

In December 2018, the family confirmed that she was starting the chemotherapy process, and released a statement, per Us Weekly.

“Beth started chemo for throat cancer last month. The treatments are in L.A. They are going well, but they certainly take their toll on her,” it read.

Beth herself occasionally made allusions to the rough nature of her treatment, such as when she posted a selfie wearing a wig, per Radar Online. Chemotherapy often has the side effect of hair loss, but Chapman made light of her scenario, using the hashtag #itsonlyhair.

However, on Mother’s Day, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star confessed that had decided to discontinue chemo.

“Chemotherapy is not my bag people,” she said. “Sorry, that’s not for me.”

Her husband, Dog the Bounty Hunter, opened up a little more about the decision by voicing his frustration with conventional medication earlier this year, per Hollywood Life.

“They don’t work. They don’t work! There’s nothing, they’ve got nothing. They’ve got a bill to send you,” the reality star said.

“It’s a multi-trillion dollar industry, cancer, and they lie to you.”

“Watch, some day they’re going to get sentenced. It’s criminal what they do,” he concluded.

It appears that the combined toll that it took on Beth, as well as the lack of success, convinced the couple to pursue a different route. In April, Dog confirmed that his wife had decided on a new unconventional route, per Hollywood Life.

Though he declined to say which particular alternative route Beth might have taken, there are several popular options.

One alternative is Gerson Therapy. The process induces a “microbiome shift” by adhering to a strict diet that purports to remove toxins from the body and increase oxygen levels, per Gerson.org.

Another potential option is Ukrain, which was developed by Ukrainian scientists from a common weed, and has shown incredible promise in fighting cancer. In lab experiments, Ukrain was discovered to kill cancer cells, and human studies suggested it was helpful in curing pancreatic cancer, per Memorial Sloane Kettering Cancer Center. However, the therapy is still new, and not many studies have determined its effectiveness or possible side-effects.

A final potential treatment might have been biomagnetic therapy. The process makes use of magnets placed over organs to allegedly realign the body and restore pH levels.

However, despite the chemotherapy and alternative treatments, Beth tragically succumbed to her disease on Wednesday. She leaves behind her husband and four children.