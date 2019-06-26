Beth Chapman’s Daughter Bonnie Slams Trolls Degrading Her Mother On Twitter

Social media is still reeling after the news of Beth Chapman’s death earlier this afternoon. Thousands of Dog the Bounty Hunter fans have taken to the internet to offer their condolences to the Chapman family, including Beth’s husband Duane “Dog” Chapman, daughter Bonnie Jo Chapman, and stepson Leland Chapman. But apparently, not everyone is being nice in the wake of Beth’s death.

Bonnie took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to condemn Twitter trolls talking negatively about her mother just hours after her passing. Throughout the day, Bonnie was only saying nice things about her mother until enough was enough and she sent out a tweet blasting everyone speaking ill of Beth.

“For those talking s*** about my mother after her death, shame on you. My mother was a person and doesn’t deserve to be degraded because of ANY of her or my father’s past. My mother fought for women’s rights and was the kindest woman.”

Fans began rallying around Bonnie as she shared her frustrations with the trolls. The 20-year-old didn’t tag any specific users in her tweet and didn’t link to any defaming comments, but her tweet alone suggested she was reading some pretty awful things.

Under Bonnie’s new tweet, loyal Chapman family fans were encouraging Bonnie to ignore any haters and to not give them any of the attention they were looking for. On the other hand, other tweeters applauded Bonnie for calling out those engaging in negativity and asked her to keep doing it.

The clap-back tweet from Bonnie came after two heartfelt posts the former reality star shared right after the news of Beth’s death hit the internet.

“I’ll never forget you, mama. You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong. You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it’s okay to let go,” she tweeted earlier today.

Bonnie also noted that her mother now had a halo and said that she would “love her forever.”

So thankful I got your beautiful smile. pic.twitter.com/4yRhAwh9xd — Bonnie Chapman (@Bonniejoc) June 26, 2019

Loading...

Yesterday Bonnie also clapped back at a negative comment she received on an old Instagram post of hers when she came out as pansexual four months ago. According to Pop Culture, an Instagram user condemned Bonnie for her sexuality yesterday and called her an abomination. The comment appears to have been deleted, but the screenshots captured by Pop Culture show Bonnie’s clap back.

“My mother is in a coma, f*** off with your homophobia. Don’t need it right now,” she wrote.

Fans are continuing to uplift Bonnie and the Chapman family during this very difficult time.