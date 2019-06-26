Selena Gomez Is All Legs On Instagram, Fans Have ‘No Words’

Selena Gomez’s Instagram updates aren’t as frequent as they used to be, but they’re still getting noticed. The “Fetish” singer’s update from June 26 shows her looking her best, and Selena’s fans definitely seem to think so.

Earlier today, Selena updated her account. The star was back on the platform to promote PUMA’s footwear. As the brand’s face, Selena replaces the largely ill-received celebrity fronting by Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner.

Selena appeared to be killing it today. The photo showed the brunette seated on a wooden floor in front of a white wall. Selena’s PUMA sneakers were clearly visible, but so were the star’s gorgeous legs. Selena opted for a summery and thigh-skimming dress in bold colors. The casual mini was low-key, trendy, and very much fit the singer’s trademark style. With one hand resting on her knee and her eyes closed, Selena seemed happy and at peace.

Fans have yet to make peace with the update, though.

“I have no words you’re BEAUTIFUL!!!” one fan wrote.

“This look” was another comment.

Gomez appears to select her brand partnerships carefully. Given that mega-brands are likely knocking at her door on a daily basis, Selena could easily cash in by fronting many companies at once. For this sensation though, quality seems to trump quantity. Selena also fronts the luggage brand Coach.

Countless comments poured in as Selena’s update went live. They came as heart or alien emoji and words flattering the star’s beauty. Definitely prominent amid the comments, though, were pleas for Selena to release new music.

Selena’s partnership with PUMA comes as a high-profile one. The singer appears to have put a lot of thought into the pieces she co-designed with the brand. Speaking to Elle about her collaboration, Selena explained the thought process behind it.

“I made the whole collection so that anybody could wear it however they want. As long as you feel good about yourself, you should wear what you feel like wearing. I wanted it to feel like you had options. So the jumpsuit isn’t maybe that practical to do a run in, but it would be good to maybe take a walk. For me, I actually want to wear it to, like, a restaurant because I think it’d be really cute. And with a sneaker, white sneakers, I would totally wear that for comfort and for ease. I’m all about comfort.”

Selena did, indeed, look comfortable today. Her hair was simply scraped back into a bun. Her outfit seemed the kind one could wear all day long. It was, however, showing the singer’s sensational legs. Fans wishing to see more of Selena should follow her Instagram.