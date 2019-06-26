Michael Jackson Was Reportedly ‘In Disguise’ For Some Of His Final Years

With the 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death on Tuesday, per The Inquisitr, many fans are looking back at the King of Pop’s life and his continued influence on art, music, fashion, and dance. But Mirror Online is looking back at the stranger aspects of his past that have cast a shadow on his legacy, and revisiting the unofficial biography, Unmasked: The Final Years of Michael Jackson by writer Ian Halperin.

Halperin claims that — although repeatedly denying his homosexuality — Jackson had at least two male lovers.

“The very first time he had sex with me he said, ‘The King of Pop’s going to lick your lollipop.’ I still laugh thinking about that,” one reportedly said.

According to Halperin, Jackson would regularly sneak out of his home to meet one of his boyfriends, a construction worker in his early 20s. The King of Pop reportedly began this fling in 2007 in Las Vegas and would dress as a woman to avoid being recognized when en route to meet his boyfriend in a hotel.

“Michael would leave the house in disguise, often dressed as a woman, and would go to meet his boyfriend at a motel that was one of Vegas’ grungiest dives,” Halperin wrote in his book.

“Michael was broke. He struggled to put food on the table for his children. It was all he could afford then,” he added.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jackson’s diary has allegedly surfaced, and it reveals the late pop star believed someone was trying to kill him before his death. It was discovered by longtime friend Michael Jacobshagen, who claims that Jackson began keeping the journal in the 1990s and reportedly found it when he saw Jackson last — in April 2009 in Las Vegas.

“Michael was a broken man, and he looked so old and tired — so different from the man I knew in the ’90s,” adding that Jackson was completely alone except for his children.

Jackson died of cardiac arrest due to a lethal dose of the anesthetic propofol, which was administered by Conrad Murray. Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011, but Killing Michael Jackson reveals that detectives Orlando Martinez, Dan Myers, and Scott Smith believe he is guilty of second-degree murder. According to the detectives, Murray waited 25 minutes before calling the police after discovering Jackson’s body and took time to clean up the scene and make phone calls.

Steve Shafer, professor of anesthesiology at Stanford University, believes that Murray’s administration of propofol was reckless, and nobody trained in its administration would do so in the way that he did — which eventually killed the singer.