‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Thursday: Michael Steps Up As Shiloh’s Influence Threatens Jason’s Well-Being

Jason Morgan is in a tough spot in Beecher’s Corners, and General Hospital spoilers detail that help will come during Thursday’s show. He knew heading to that town would be risky given his previous visit there. It looked like this trip would be successful, as he almost managed to get back to Port Charles with the waitress Carol. Unfortunately, now he’s sitting in a jail cell, and things continue to escalate with Shiloh back in Port Charles.

After talking with Jason and Michael, Carol had agreed to go to Port Charles to help the men try to take down Shiloh. Unfortunately, the Beecher’s Corners police officer who had butted heads with Jason a while back caught up to him just outside city limits and took them both into the station.

At the end of Wednesday’s episode, Sam got a text from Michael that Jason was in trouble just as Shiloh got a phone call from the officer sharing the news of the arrest. The previews for Thursday’s show hint that Shiloh will encourage the officer to take care of Jason, and this certainly sounds ominous.

Luckily, Michael is there and about to take action. SheKnows Soaps details that Michael will come to Jason’s rescue. It’s not known yet whether Michael will show up at the jail himself and somehow get Jason out, or if he reaches out to Diane and loops her into the mess that’s been created.

Michael needs Carol to come back to Port Charles with him and help bring down Shiloh. But will she be willing to?

A tense, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @duelly87 pic.twitter.com/ui7OnfYGRt — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 25, 2019

In any case, General Hospital spoilers indicate that Jason will be back in Port Charles and reuniting with Sam by Monday’s show. However, it’s not known yet whether he’ll manage to get Carol to Port Charles as well.

The June 27 show will also show what comes next for Sam and Shiloh at the park. As The Inquisitr previously shared, soon Lucas will come upon the duo and angrily lash out at Shiloh. While he’ll surely indicate that he’s doing this to protect his big sister, viewers know that this fury will also be due to Lucas’s worry about the Wiley paternity situation.

"There's no way in hell that Shiloh's getting his hands on Wiley." #GH pic.twitter.com/6LVVVtetes — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 24, 2019

Loading...

Viewers know that this situation is only going to get stickier in the days ahead. Brad is in a panic over the idea that Shiloh will need to take a DNA test to prove he is the biological father to the baby Willow placed for adoption. Obviously, since that baby died and the current “Wiley” is really Nelle and Michael’s son, Brad will face intense questions if this test takes place.

Shiloh thinks he’s in great shape now that the judge ruled in his favor. However, even his lawyer saw through his rhetoric and knows that his intentions are not all about wanting to parent his son here. General Hospital spoilers tease that all of this scrambling will continue for a while, and fans are anxious to see this story cross the finish line.