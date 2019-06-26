Canadian Bombshell Danielle Knudson Rocks Tiny Crop Top & Bold Leather Jacket In Sizzling Throwback Pic

“Throwback Thursday” may be a day away, but Danielle Knudson is getting an early jump on the popular social media trend – and her fans couldn’t be more excited. On Wednesday, the Canadian lingerie model updated her Instagram page with a sizzling throwback photo that inspired her sizeable following to get creative with the emoji in the comments section.

The snapshot in question saw the blonde bombshell rock a bold, all-black outfit that beautifully flattered her jaw-dropping figure and played up her golden locks. In the pic, Danielle donned a chic leather jacket that left little to the imagination with its bold, deep-cut design. Featuring a plunging neckline and no lapels to make up for the daring cut, the sexy garment showcased a great expanse of toned, fair skin, leaving most of her chest exposed.

To make sure that she wouldn’t show more than she bargained for – Danielle aptly censored her revealing outfit by slipping into a tiny crop top, which she wore underneath the dangerously low-cut leather jacket. In addition, she adorned her décolletage with statement jewelry, adding some shine to her all-black ensemble with a massive metallic silver necklace and matching earrings.

Despite the clever artifice, Danielle still gave fans a generous view of her busty assets in the scorching pic. Not one to play coy in front of the camera, the stunning lingerie model proudly flaunted her deep cleavage in the minuscule crop top, which barely covered her shapely chest.

Needless to say, Danielle smoldered in the skin-baring snapshot. Closely cropped to her bust, the photo put her perky bosom front and center. The 29-year-old hottie showed off her modeling chops by striking a sultry pose for the camera – expertly flaunting her incredible figure in the eye-catching leather jacket. Cinched at the waist with a wide glossy belt, the posh garment highlighted her taut waistline. Meanwhile, her edgy geometric-shaped necklace accentuated her cleavage, drawing further attention to her décolletage area.

As Danielle noted in the caption of her post, the torrid pic was part of a larger photo shoot taken earlier this year for L’Officiel Australia. According to Fashion Gone Rogue, the celebrated lingerie model landed a triple cover for the magazine’s January 2019 issue, along with a lengthy pictorial that saw Danielle “serve glamorous looks from labels such as Giorgio Armani, Celine, and IRO.”

A photo shared by the gorgeous model in early January offered a detailed look at this particular outfit, showcasing the stylish ensemble in all of its splendor. The snapshot revealed that Danielle had paired her leather jacket with an elegant wide-leg trouser – a black velvet piece that gave her look an air of sophistication. The fabulous model accessorized with a pair of feminine black heels and slipped on a futuristic metallic silver bracelet to match her eye-popping necklace and earrings.

As expected, Danielle’s throwback photo didn’t go unnoticed by her Instagram followers. Impressed with her fierce look, her fans took to the comments section to express their admiration with an assortment of flattering emoji.

“She [fire emoji] AF [surprised emoji, heart-eyes emoji, and laughing-tears emoji] #DOPEWARS,” wrote one person.

“Exquisite! Explosive! Vertigo! Gorgeous! Splendid! Fascinating!” read a second message, trailed by a seemingly endless string of heart, sparkles, and kiss-mark emoji.