Kim Kardashian Busts Out Of See-Through White Shirt

Kim Kardashian was serving a serious look on social media this week as she showed off her insane curves, much to the delight of her fans.

According to The Daily Mail, Kim took to her Snapchat story on Wednesday to show off her fabulous figure as she donned a skimpy, see-through outfit.

In the posts, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen sporting a tiny, white ensemble, complete with a very low-cut that flaunted Kim’s world-famous curves.

Kim wore a pair of skin-tight white shorts that showed off her lean legs and accentuated her tiny waist. She also flaunted her ample cleavage in a see-through, white shirt with long sleeves. The shirt was unbuttoned to put Kim’s bust on display as she wowed her social media followers.

Kim had her shoulder-length hair pulled halfway back behind her head with the bottom part of her mane styled in sleek, straight strands. She also sported a full face of makeup for the post.

Kim’s glam look included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She also added a shimmering highlighter, pink eye shadow, and a nude lip.

In another post, the reality star was seen with a lip mask over her mouth as she snapped a photo of herself doing a little self care.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim and her husband, rapper Kanye West, are said to be happier than ever with their life following the birth of their fourth child, Psalm West, last month.

Sources claim that the couple are overjoyed with the new addition to their family, and love being the parents to all four of their children, including older kids North, Saint, and Chicago.

“Kim and Kanye are bursting with happiness over Psalm. He’s such an incredibly great baby, and so far, it’s been an easy addition to the family,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

The insider also added that Kim and Kanye continue to have busy work commitments, but that they have been trying to slow it down in order to bond with the entire family.

“Kim and Kanye are both busy with their projects, but have slowed down a bit recently to spend quality time with Psalm,” the insider dished.

As for Psalm’s siblings, they’re said to be over the moon with their little brother.

“The kids instantly fell in love with him. North will always be the one in charge, but she loves her little brother,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kim by following her on Instagram.