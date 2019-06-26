Britney Spears Looks Happy & Healthy As She Does Handstands In Sexy Pink & Leopard Print Bikini

Britney Spears looks like she’s back to her old ways in a series of new beach photos.

As fans know, Britney sought treatment for some health issues earlier this year, and after treatment, she had looked a little disheveled in a few different photos that were published by various media outlets. But the singer is proving that some Vitamin C is doing her well as she vacations in Turks and Caicos with her mom, Lynne Spears. Photos published by The Daily Mail show Spears flaunting her world-famous curves during the beachside getaway.

In this particular outing, the singer showed off her toned and tanned body in a skimpy pink bikini that is outlined with a leopard print. The entire suit leaves almost nothing to the imagination with a tiny triangle top that the pop star nearly spills out of. Her taut tummy is the focal point of the images, and it’s easy to see that Britney has been putting in a lot of work at the gym.

Spear’s bottoms also leave a lot on display, with the front featuring a leopard band on top of solid pink, and the back of the suit being all leopard print, showing off the mother-of-two’s curvy booty. She wears her blonde locks up in a top-knot and appears to be makeup-free for the outing, covering her face with a pair of pink reflective aviators.

Britney Spears puts her bikini body on display during Bahamas trip with her mother https://t.co/v6zHMEFOjw — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 26, 2019

While there, the 37-year-old also showed off a lot of her yoga moves to bystanders, doing a handstand in the sand before stretching in the water. And Britney’s mom, Lynne, also looked fabulous in a bikini of her own. Lynne showed that Britney got it from her mama while flaunting her incredible figure in a black-and-white bikini. The mother-of-three covered up in a straw hat and also rocked a pair of reflective sunglasses.

Loading...

Bikinis seem to be a Spears family tradition in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the singer’s little sis, Jamie Lynn Spears, also showed off her amazing figure in a sexy suit. In the hot photo, Jamie Lynn leaves little to the imagination in a tiny mismatched bikini. The leopard print bottoms of the suit do a great job of showing off the mother-of-two’s amazingly toned and tanned legs, while the top of the suit is light brown — showing off her toned and tanned abs to fans. She held one daughter in her arms, while the other stood by her side as the family posed together on the beach.

Clearly, the Spears family is killing the bikini game.