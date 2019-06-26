‘Vanderpump Rules’ Update: Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright’s Wedding Date And Venue Revealed

Stassi Schroeder is so excited for the upcoming event.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are just days away from their Kentucky wedding.

As cameras roll for the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, Taylor and Cartwright’s costar, Stassi Schroeder, has opened up about what is sure to be a fairytale wedding ceremony this Saturday, June 29, at The Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine at National #OOTD Day, which was sponsored by JustFab, on Tuesday, June 25, Schroeder expressed her excitement.

“It’s a castle! I mean how cool is that? So I’m really excited to stay in a castle,” Schroeder said, confirming she is headed to Cartwright’s home state on Wednesday, likely with her longtime boyfriend Beau Clark, who was also in attendance during Tuesday’s event.

According to Schroeder, Taylor and Cartwright, who recently purchased their first home in Los Angeles, are doing extremely well as their big day approaches.

“They’re feeling great, honestly. No complaints,” she explained.

As fans may have seen on Instagram, Taylor and Cartwright revealed that they were in Kentucky days ago. In fact, Taylor shared several photos and videos of himself and Cartwright en route to Kentucky, one of which included a caption about them being married the next time they touch down in Los Angeles.

As fans will recall, Taylor and Cartwright became engaged during production on the seventh season of the show. Last December, the special moment between them aired as the Season 7 premiere. Since then, the couple has been doing everything they can to ensure their big day is exactly as they’ve been dreaming.

Taylor and Cartwright have also been participating in a number of pre-wedding events, including Cartwright’s bridal showers and their bachelor and bachelorette parties, which recently took place in Miami, Florida.

While it has not yet been confirmed that Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding will be filmed, it’s hard to imagine that producers would want to leave it out of the upcoming season of the show. After all, the couple has chronicled a ton of their ups-and-downs on air, and their fans will surely want to be a part of the event.

As for what’s next for Taylor and Cartwright, the couple is planning to start trying for a family as soon as they tie the knot. Earlier this week, Taylor expressed his excitement in becoming a father on Instagram.

Taylor, Cartwright, Schroeder, and their costars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.