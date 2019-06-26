‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Stassi Schroeder And Beau Clark Are Ready For Baby, Won’t Wait Until Getting Married

Stassi Schroeder will be announcing a pregnancy before tying the knot.

Stassi Schroeder has babies on the brain.

About a year-and-a-half into her relationship with boyfriend Beau Clark, the 30-year-old Vanderpump Rules cast member has confirmed to Us Weekly magazine that she’s “ready to have a baby.”

During her National #OOTD Day event on Tuesday night, June 25, Schroeder said that while she and Clark aren’t yet engaged or married, she doesn’t want to wait to have a child until after she ties the knot. Instead, she hopes to become a mother first.

“I’ve never really been someone that’s, like, dreamt about her wedding … but I always knew that I wanted to be a mom. So I would rather get knocked up before I waited to have a wedding,” she explained.

While Schroeder isn’t sold on the idea of marriage, and then babies, her boyfriend, Clark, 39, is completely “on the same page” when it comes to her future plans and whatever order in which Schroeder prefers to do things.

Schroeder also said that according to what people have told her, she will be even more motivated to be a successful businesswoman after she and Clark become parents.

“People have told me that a lot of women when they get pregnant, they hustle even more. They just have so much energy and they’re laser-focused and they’re able to get s**t done even more, and I’m like, ‘Huh! Maybe I should get pregnant with triplets!'” she joked.

Schroeder began dating Clark in early 2018 after splitting from on-again, off-again boyfriend Patrick Meagher in August 2017. As fans will recall, Schroeder wasn’t exactly herself with Meagher, and it wasn’t until several seasons into their relationship that he finally agreed to be seen on the show. Viewers may also recall that once Meagher was finally seen on the series, he didn’t make the best impression as he awkwardly commented on the backside of Lisa Vanderpump.

As for Clark, he’s made a great impression on everyone, and during the finale episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7, Vanderpump expressed her hopes for a happy future between him and Schroeder.

In the coming days, Schroeder and Clark will be traveling to Kentucky to attend the June 29 wedding of their costars, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who are expected to be seen tying the knot on the upcoming eighth season of the show.

Schroeder, Clark, and their costars will return to Bravo TV later this year for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.