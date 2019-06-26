Donald Trump Says Twitter Makes It Hard For People To Follow Him

President Donald Trump used a telephone interview with Fox News Network to suggest that Twitter makes it difficult for people to follow him — despite having over 61 million followers that he tweets to on a daily basis, per Variety.

“What they did to me on Twitter is incredible. I have millions and millions of followers, but I will tell you, they make it very hard for people to join me [on] Twitter and they make it very much harder for me to get out the message.”

Trump also suggested that the U.S. government should sue technology companies like Facebook and Google while attacking Silicon Valley’s alleged bias against conservatives.

“Look, we should be suing Google and Facebook and all that, which perhaps we will, OK?”

The president continued to say that big tech companies are “all Democrats” that provide services “totally biased toward Democrats.”

Trump’s comments come not long after Project Veritas released an undercover video of Google executive Jen Gennai, head of Google’s Responsible Innovation team, suggesting that big tech companies should not be broken up because they are the only chance of fighting “the next Trump situation,’ per The Inquisitr.

Gennai posted a blog response via Medium to the damning video in which she accused Project Veritas of lying about their identities, filming her without consent, and selectively editing and splicing the video to distort her words — accusations that have been directed at Project Veritas many times in the past. She claims that the “Trump situation” she referred to was a project headed by Google’s Trust and Safety team that aims to prevent online foreign interference from impacting the coming 2020 election.

Trump threatens to sue Twitter, Google, Facebook, ‘all our companies’ https://t.co/lzBas1D529 — The Independent (@Independent) June 26, 2019

Loading...

During the Fox News Network interview, Trump also criticized special counsel Robert Mueller, who is set to testify to Congress on July 17 about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections and potential obstruction of justice committed by the president.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, #MuellerTime began trending on Twitter after the announcement of Mueller’s testimony. House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler made the announcement via Twitter and revealed that Mueller agreed to the testimony after the House issued him a subpoena on Tuesday.

“We look forward to having Mr. Mueller testify, as do all Americans,” Nadler said.

California congressional Rep. Ted Lieu took to his own Twitter to highlight the importance of the testimony for its ability to let Americans “hear from Special Counsel Robert Mueller unfiltered, without the interference of [Attorney General] Bill Barr.”