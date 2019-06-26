David Foster Photographs Bride-To-Be Katharine McPhee In Insanely Sexy Swimsuit On Romantic Getaway

David Foster and Katharine McPhee are continuing to travel the world in style.

The engaged pair is currently in Mykonos, Greece, where they have been enjoying a little rest and relaxation ahead of their big day. On their breathtaking trip, the pair have been sharing many photos, including one incredibly sexy shot of McPhee.

In the snapshot shared to her Instagram account, McPhee gives her hubby-to-be props for snapping not one, but two sexy pics of her in a bikini.

In the first photo in the set of two, the American Idol alum appears to be having a blast while she poses on the back deck of a boat’s hot tub. With the ocean at her back, McPhee raises one hand in the air with a huge smile on her face. The 35-year-old wears her short, dark locks down and straight while accessorizing the look with a pair of sunglasses and a backwards hat.

Her insanely sculpted body is fully on display in the shot while she rocks a nude-colored bikini.

The second photo in the series is just as steamy as the first one. The brunette bombshell rocks the same NSFW bikini while striking a different pose — this time straddling a railing.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned McPhee a ton of attention, having garnered over 51,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments.

Some followers took to the post to let McPhee know how amazing she looked while countless others couldn’t help but be envious of her amazing vacation. Of course, a few other fans just chimed in to comment on her relationship with Foster.

“Wow queen omg,” one follower commented on the image.

“I’ve never wanted to be a railing until now…” another fan joked.

“Looks like a great vacation before the big day!!! So happy for you & David (a volunteer from the DFF in Toronto),” another user wrote.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, the pair have been traveling around Europe together over the past few days. Paparazzi caught photos of the lovebirds packing on the PDA while taking a swim. In the images, the 69-year-old was spotted in the ocean with his fiance and the two couldn’t keep their hands off one another as they constantly hugged and locked lips. The pair enjoyed a trip to the famed Lake Como, Italy just before heading over to scenic Greece.

Just last month, the couple applied for a marriage license in Beverly Hills. Once the application is received, they have 90 days to tie the knot. The duo have remained quiet on the upcoming nuptials but it seems as though the date is nearing.