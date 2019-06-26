Khloe Kardashian’s Fans Think She & Lamar Odom Are Back Together Following Cryptic Post

Khloe Kardashian recently started some big rumors that she could be dating a new man following her split with Tristan Thompson, and some fans think she could be getting back together with her former husband, Lamar Odom.

On Wednesday, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a message with the song lyrics, “Wise men say only fools rush in.” In the caption of the photo, she finished the lyrics by writing, “but I can’t help falling in love with you.”

Fans immediately began to speculate about Khloe’s love life, wondering if she may be dating a new man, getting back together with Lamar, or even giving Tristan yet another chance.

Many of Kardashian’s followers urged her not to rush into any sort of relationship following the dramatic romance that she recently ended with Thompson.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in 2018 when she was nine months pregnant with their daughter, True. The couple split earlier this year after the NBA star was caught cheating yet again, this time with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

While fans flat-out told Khloe not to reunite with Tristan, others liked the idea of her getting back together with Lamar.

“Get back to Lamar,” one fan commented on the post.

“I hope this is for Lamar. The only relationship worth fighting for is the one with your husband,” another social media user wrote.

Of course, some of Khloe Kardashian’s fans want her to be single for awhile as she heals her broken heart.

“Girl don’t fall in love again just yet. You need a minute. Sit this one out,” another fan commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe and Lamar got married in September of 2009, just one month after they began dating. They held a lavish reality TV wedding and went on to star on their own reality spinoff show.

The pair called it quits after rumors of Odom’s infidelity and drug abuse surfaced. However, Khloe was by Lamar’s side in 2015 after he suffered a shocking drug overdose that nearly took his life.

Recently, Odom penned a memoir, which offered a lot of information about his marriage to Kardashian. During his book tour, he told People that he wishes he would have been a better man for Khloe, and that he wakes up every day hoping for a second chance with his former wife.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom by following them on their social media accounts.