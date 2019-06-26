Willow Smith Admits That She Wanted Her Parents To Part Ways At One Point: ‘I’d Rather Them Divorce’

Willow Smith is getting candid about what it was like to watch her parents go through their marital woes.

Willow, her mother Jada Pinkett Smith, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Jones sat down with People and discussed some of the topics they’ve shared on their Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk. According to HollywoodLife, one of the topics that was discussed was Jada’s tumultuous time in her marriage with her husband, Will. Jada said that the couple’s rough patch brought her into a depression and put her into some dark places.

The Girls Trip star also said during that time, she felt, “suffocated by what she saw as unrealistic expectations of the conventional marriage paradigm.”

Willow also shared her experience with dealing with her parents during that time. She said that while it “crossed her mind” that her parents would end their longstanding relationship, she felt that it would’ve been the best decision for her family at the time.

“It crossed my mind a lot,” she said. “I was like, ‘I’d rather them divorce than keep being unhappy in the same house.'”

The “I Am Me” singer revealed that she and her siblings, Jaden and Trey, could “feel the tension” between their parents during that time. She also said that once they decided to do the work on their own, things became much easier not only for the celebrity couple but for the entire family.

Will and Jada’s relationship has been one that many fans have admired through the last two decades. It was during RTT that Jada admitted that the couple, who wed in 1997, went through their marital issues in 2009.

Loading...

The Matrix-franchise actress said it was then that she felt “depleted,” while juggling her own career along with Will’s, Willow’s, and Jaden’s. She said that once she neared her 40th birthday, she knew that she had to make a shift in what was happening around her for the sake of her marriage.

“I had to really take time out for me and figure out what I wanted for myself,” Jada said. “I had to kind of put everybody aside and ask, ‘what would I do every day if it was just Jada?’ I literally had no idea.”

Jada now says that she and Will are in a “beautiful place” with each other now that they’ve taken time to reevaluate what they want from their marriage.

She also credits her Red Table platform for helping her define and share her truth.