Cardi B Gets Naked In Lesbian Threesome Video, Views Are Through The Roof

Cardi B’s latest music video hasn’t held back on the NSFW aspect. As E! News reported on June 26, the Invasion of Privacy rapper’s newly-released “Press” track has been released with a video. It’s super raunchy, super violent, and definitely not safe for office-viewing.

Cardi’s “Press” video opens up with a lesbian scene. The 26-year-old is seen making out with two other women, although it isn’t long before the intimacy turns violent – Cardi then shoots the women. The result seems to mirror the rapper’s recent real-life headlines as Cardi winds up in court.

The “Money Bag” rapper has fronted news outlets this week for pleading not guilty to charges surrounding a bar fight.

“Press” might bring Cardi’s fans another example of her quick-witted one-liners, but the video equally brings some nudity to the table. Cardi is seen stripping down to a fully-unclothed state, although her modesty is just about protected via blurring. Nonetheless, this busty superstar is sending out her eye-popping cleavage in a sensational manner.

E! News reported that the “Press” video racked up over 100,000 YouTube views in just 10 minutes. Four hours after going live, the video had amassed over half a million hits. It would seem that Cardi’s fame has no bounds.

This mother of one kicked off the week by making headlines. Her weekend BET Awards performance came with a high-profile and very raunchy lap dance – Cardi straddling her husband Offset on stage made The Inquisitr‘s headlines for being shared to Instagram and racking up 10 million views.

Cardi’s recent Instagram activity hasn’t solely focused on her sensational lap dance, though. The rapper did take time to thank those who had supported her during the night. An Instagram post sent out gratitude via a caption.

“I want to thank @tanishascott and all the dancers. Thank ya for having patience with me my a** is maaa slow when it comes to choreography. Thanks to the dancers again for all the time ya put in at rehearsal. I want to thank my hubby too @offsetyrn you just got soo much swag in yo dance I wanted you to show. Thank you BET.”

Loading...

As one of hip-hop’s fastest-rising sensations, Cardi is exploding as a rap icon, fashion queen, and social media sensation. While the star’s music remains the basis for her fame, statement Instagram updates have become a part of Cardi’s appeal. Despite her riches, this millionaire has a knack for keeping it real. Cardi’s Instagram monologues send fans humor and a piece of her mind.

Fans wishing to see more of Cardi should follow her Instagram.