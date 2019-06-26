Demi Rose Flaunts Massive Cleavage, Bare Backside In Sexy New Photo

Demi Rose Mawby is heating up social media with another racy photo.

On Wednesday, Demi Rose took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo with her fans, who loved the sexy snapshot.

In the picture, the model is seen sitting poolside as she seemingly goes naked underneath a skimpy black dress. Demi flaunts her massive cleavage in the extremely low-cut ensemble.

The dress also has open sides, which put the model’s bare backside and long, lean legs on full display.

Demi has her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in sexy, voluminous waves that fall around her shoulders and down her back as she strikes a sultry pose for the camera.

Mawby wears a full face of makeup in the photograph, which includes darkened eyebrows and thick lashes. She also adds pink blush on her cheeks, a bronzed glow, and a berry color on her lips.

In the background of the photo, a gorgeous landscape can be seen. Behind the model is a swimming pool as well as mountains complete with green foliage. A clear, blue sky can also be seen as well as some trees.

In the photo, Demi reveals that the picture was snapped in Ibiza, Spain.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi Rose is currently going through a tough time in her life. The model announced earlier this month that her beloved mother, Christine, had died.

Demi broke the news via social media, and her fans immediately began to send her love and support following the heartbreaking announcement.

“I really really appreciate it and you all are like my extended family. Gotta keep rolling,” the model told her followers just days after Christine’s death, revealing that she was back to work amid her grieving.

Christine’s death only added to Demi’s heartbreak, as she lost her father just eight months prior. Following her mother’s passing, Mawby shared a photo of two birds, revealing that she hoped they were her mother and father reunited together.

“Saw these two love birds on set today. I hoped they were Mom & Dad paying a visit,” Mawby captioned the picture of the birds sitting side by side next to a swimming pool.

Demi also shared a message of hope, looking to find something positive through the pain.

“I trust that everything I am going through now is teaching me and preparing me for my future. Everything is happening as it needs to,” the message read.

Fans can see more of Demi Rose by following the model on her Instagram account.