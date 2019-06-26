Kendall Jenner Sizzles In Barely-There Leopard-Print Bikini

Kendall Jenner is turning heads in a hot new swimsuit.

While she and her sister, Kylie Jenner, are busy with a number of other projects — Kylie has her makeup and skincare line and Kendall struts her stuff on high-fashion runways — it’s easy to forget that the two still share the Kendall + Kylie clothing line. With 5 million-plus followers on their Instagram account, the Jenner sisters’ fashion endeavor is wildly popular and they just dropped some hot new products at Macy’s.

In a triple Instagram update, the Kendall + Kylie page shared a split photo of Kendall rocking a sexy new suit from the line.

In the photos, Jenner leans her head back and runs her hand through her long, dark locks. She accessorizes the look with a pair of hoop earrings and also rocks a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and clear lip gloss. Jenner lies down in the snapshot, showing off her toned tummy and legs in the NSFW shot.

In the sexy photo, Kendall also shows off plenty of cleavage. So far, the series of photos has earned Jenner and her clothing line a ton of attention. The first photo of her legs amassed 54,000 likes, the second photo earned 43,000 likes, and the third photo of Jenner’s face got over 82,000 likes. In the image pictured below, Kendall’s fans gave the post 130-plus comments.

While some fans commented on the image to gush over Kendall’s stunning face, countless others let her know that they would be purchasing the suit from her and Kylie’s line. A few other followers simply commented with heart and flame emoji.

“You’re so beautiful,” one fan commented with a series of flame emoji.

“She is perfect,” another Instagram user wrote with a few various emoji.

“You are great… Wow, what a woman,” one more follower gushed.

Loading...

The new pieces from the collection are available on the Macy’s website, but they definitely come at a price. All of the suits from the line, including both one pieces and bikinis, are $120. Other pieces from the collection, like shorts, jeans, and skirts, start at $39 and go up to $139 depending on the product. For fans who are looking to purchase an item from the popular collection, Macy’s is running a promo for 25 percent off site-wide by using the code STYLE. With this particular code, suits get knocked down to $90.

Fans can keep up with the Jenner sisters’ line by following them on Instagram.