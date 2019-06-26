Beth Chapman’s Koko Head Mountain Hikes May Have Helped Her During Her Cancer Battle

As The Inquisitr reported, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman died on Wednesday after being hospitalized and put into a medically-induced coma following a choking emergency. Her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, took to Twitter to confirm the sad news and reveal that her death coincided with the time she would typically go hiking up Koko Head mountain.

“Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Koko Head mountain is located on the eastern side of Maunalua Bay on the southeastern side of the Island of Oʻahu in Hawaii. Best of Oahu reports that it’s also known as “Koko Head Stairs” and is a hike that puts people’s strength and endurance to the test as they traverse 1,000 steps to the top. Once they reach it, they are rewarded by a beautiful panoramic view that reveals landmarks such as Hanauma Bay.

Although something as straining as hiking might not seem like it would be great for cancer, Beth’s morning hike up Koko Head mountain isn’t far off from what many other people battling cancer do for physical activity. The American Cancer Society suggests 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity, which includes hiking and backpacking, every week. But this activity can be replaced with 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity, such as hiking uphill — which is what Beth was doing — spread over a week.

"Dog the Bounty Hunter" star Beth Chapman, who found fame with her husband on the popular TV series, is dead at age 51 https://t.co/oNzz1mXmSV pic.twitter.com/bbRRLyFiNP — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 26, 2019

The Independent reports that two studies presented at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) conference in Chicago in 2017 revealed that exercise can slow down cancer and decrease the risk of death. Other more personal accounts, including the book Hiking Cancer: 400 Days of Cancer and How I Hiked Through It, reveal the positive effects it can have on one’s outlook.

“Here on the mountain, 12 days later, we expected calls from radiologists, oncologists, concerned family members and colleagues at work wondering why we haven’t answered e-mails. It was all much more than we could absorb. It was more than we could digest,” read an excerpt from the book.

“Somehow, being out on the trail, but not quite far enough away from reality, we sought solace and strength to deal with what lies ahead of us,” it continued.

Beth struggled through chemotherapy and underwent other types of treatment as well, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Hiking appears to be one such treatment, and all the research points to the healing benefits of physical activity and hiking. It’s definitely likely that Beth’s Koko Head mountain journey has helped her during her battle with cancer, regardless of how it ended.