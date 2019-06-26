Beth Chapman’s Famous Friends React To Her Death: Scott Baio, Wynonna Judd Say Goodbye To Beloved Reality Star

The beloved 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star's death has left her famous friends heartbroken.

Fans all over the world are mourning the death of Beth Chapman, and that includes some famous faces in Hollywood. The beloved Dog the Bounty Hunter star and wife of Duane “Dog” Chapman passed away on Wednesday morning at age 51. Beth Chapman died following a long battle with cancer that culminated with her being placed in a medically induced coma at a Honolulu hospital over the weekend, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

After Beth Chapman’s husband took to Twitter to announce to fans that his wife has “hiked the stairway to heaven,” famous friends of the reality TV couple flocked to social media to support Dog and his family.

Scott Baio, who has been an outspoken prayer warrior for Beth Chapman, posted reaction to the heartbreaking news of her death and offered condolences to Dog and his family. In addition, model Bebe Buell, Real Housewives of Atlanta veteran Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle Biermann, and fellow A& E star John Luke (Storage Wars: New York) posted reaction to the sad news.

Former MTV star Riki Rachtman wrote that he met Beth Chapman last summer and was lucky enough to do a question and answer session with her. The former Headbanger’s Ball host described Chapman as a “smart, strong lady” and he joked that he didn’t get a word in during their interview.

Country singer Wynonna Judd wrote that she will always be “grateful” for her connection with Beth Chapman.

You can see some of the celebrity reaction to the death of Beth Chapman below.

I'm so sorry, Duane… she was such a lovely person and we will all miss her very much. xo — Bebe Buell (@BebeBuellBand) June 26, 2019

RIP Sweet @MrsdogC . Sending our deepest sympathy and prayers to @DogBountyHunter and his family. ???????? https://t.co/yAIx7cJgpJ — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) June 26, 2019

So heartbroken. RIP @MrsdogC We love you ❤️ — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) June 26, 2019

So horrible ????????☹️ praying for her family … she was always so kind to us ???? https://t.co/iWeETwkAP9 — Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) June 26, 2019

Really bummed to hear about @MrsdogC #BethChapman . We met her last summer and it was a really cool experience. Smart,quick,strong Iady I hosted a Q&A with her . Don't think I got a word in. #RIPBeth pic.twitter.com/MflEPzW7by — Rev. Riki Rachtman (@RikiRachtman) June 26, 2019

Loading...

I will always be grateful for our connection. #BethChapman pic.twitter.com/TVX7Y3gO6S — Wynonna (@Wynonna) June 26, 2019

In addition, celebrity blogger Perez Hilton paid tribute to Beth Chapman. Ahead of Beth’s death, Hilton took to Twitter to describe the late reality star as a “kind woman” who had been a social media friend for years. Perez revealed that Beth Chapman regularly messaged him privately to send him uplifting words and love.

So tragic, so heartbreaking. Beth Chapman has passed away at only 51 years of age. https://t.co/nFMA1q7dmu pic.twitter.com/Av0ZGbO4hp — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) June 26, 2019

While Beth Chapman had been sick for a long time, fans thought the A&E/CMT star would pull through her most recent medical scare. The Dog the Bounty Hunter couple’s agent told E! News that Beth was such a strong person and that if any could beat this it would be her. Fans have been requested to keep Beth, Duane, and the entire family in their prayers.

Memorial plans for Beth Chapman have not yet been announced, but after her incurable cancer diagnosis last year, Duane Chapman told Us Weekly that Beth began making plans for her own funeral.