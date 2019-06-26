Dog & Beth Chapman Were The Ultimate Team On And Off Screen

The story of Duane “Dog” Chapman and his late wife, Beth, is one of determination and devotion. From raising a large family to running a successful business, the couple was a modern-day dynamic duo.

Dog & Beth Married In 2006 And Raised A Blended Family Together

Beth first met Dog in 1988 when she was just 19 and he was 35 and married to his third wife. She was arrested for shoplifting while carrying an unregistered, unlicensed gun in her pocket. On top of that, there were also warrants for her arrest for unpaid parking tickets. Beth’s father arranged for her to go to Dog’s office to file the paperwork necessary to get out of jail. She was reluctant, but when she finally did go, it was love at first sight.

“He came walking out there, and I said, ‘Oh yes, he will be mine.’ Let the stalking begin,” she told Rosie O’Donnell during an interview, per Country Living.

But as fate would have it, Beth and Dog would not become a couple until years later. On May 20, 2006, the couple wed in Hawaii.

The couple raised a large blended family that included 14 children. Dog had nine children prior to marrying Beth: sons Leland, Duane Lee, Nicholas, Tucker Dee, Wesley, Christopher, Zebediah, Garry, and James; and daughters Lyssa, Barbara, and Bonnie. Beth had four children, including son Dominic Davis and daughter Cecily.

Like all families, the Chapmans have experienced drama, but they tried to work through it.

Dog & Beth Have Worked Together And Recently Filmed A Reality TV Show For WGN

In 1997, the two began building their bond and bounty business together. Dog’s famous capture of Andrew Luster resulted in the A&E reality series Dog the Bounty Hunter, which first aired in 2003. Dog and Beth became household names as the show chronicled the two pursuing fugitives with his sons Leland and Duane as well as daughter Lyssa. The series ended in 2012. In 2015, they starred in CMT’s spinoff show, Dog and Beth: On the Hunt.

In 2016, Dog and Beth took a break from television to devote time to Beth’s bid for the president of the Professional Bail Agents of the United States, which she won.

Beth Chapman Has Passed Away After Battle with Cancer. R.I.P. https://t.co/4pdTHemgPB — TMZ (@TMZ) June 26, 2019

The duo wasn’t quite finished with television, however. After Beth’s cancer diagnosis, the two starred in Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives. When Beth was declared cancer-free in November of 2018, the couple announced that they were filming WGN America’s series Dog’s Most Wanted.